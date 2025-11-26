How is Bruna Ferreira related to Karoline Leavitt? Connection explored as ICE detains the White House Press Secretary’s family member

Karoline Leavitt has not responded to Bruna Ferreira's ongoing legal issue (Image via Getty)

Bruna Ferreira, who is close to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, was recently taken into custody by the ICE. Notably, Ferreira is the mother of the political spokesperson’s nephew, as stated by WMUR.

The legal issue emerged from Bruna, originally from Brazil, reportedly staying for a longer time in the United States than the time permitted by the authorities on her tourist visa, as revealed by a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. CNN stated that Ferreira was once engaged to Leavitt’s brother, Michael, and their son is 11 years old.

While speaking to CNN, Bruna Ferreira’s attorney, Todd Pomerleau, revealed that she was arrested earlier this month on November 12. Moreover, Ferreira and Karoline have not been in touch for a long time, despite the former’s child and ex partner being residents of New Hampshire.

Bruna was on her way to get her son when the authorities took her into custody. The latest problem has additionally impacted Ferreira’s relationship with her son, as Michael told WMUR that his son has allegedly stopped talking to his mother.

The DHS spokesperson additionally confirmed that Ferreira is currently at the ICE Processing Center in South Louisiana. As of this writing, Karoline has not reacted to anything about Bruna’s arrest. Further updates are awaited.

GoFundMe page launched to help Bruna Ferreira: Visa expiry and more explained

Michael Leavitt told News 9 on Tuesday, November 25, that Bruna has shared a close relationship with their son despite not staying together. Michael initially refused to speak on camera, citing his son’s safety and well-being. However, he later stated that he wants the best for his child, considering the ongoing situation.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help Bruna Ferreira with the legal costs. The description revealed that she entered the U.S. in 1998. The fundraiser was launched by her sister, Graziela Dos Santos Rodrigues.

On the other hand, Todd Pomerleau claimed that his client’s entry to the United States was legal as it was under the rules of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, also called DACA. The act offers temporary protection from deportation to anyone who arrives in the country as a child.

Todd also said that Bruna Ferreira was supposed to become a US citizen and was undergoing the process for the same. Pomerleau added that while she tried to renew her status around five years ago, she failed after Donald Trump attempted to end the facility. WMUR obtained a statement from Todd, which reads:

“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal, illegal alien, we’re hearing that said about anyone who’s not a U.S. citizen.”

Todd even said that he is attempting to get Bruna released, adding that it is not right for her to be in prison instead of being near her family and child. Pomerleau even praised Ferreira as a mother, adding that he supports Michael and believes that Bruna’s son should not be caught in the matter.

As mentioned earlier, a statement from Karoline Leavitt is currently awaited. The GoFundMe page has accumulated more than $15,000, as of this writing.