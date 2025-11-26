"There’s that and then Thor": Chris Hemsworth mimics Steve Irwin in an old video made for his father

An old Chris Hemsworth home video is going viral again, and the setup is funny before it turns personal. Chris Hemsworth slips into a Steve Irwin-style backyard bit in khaki, swaggering like he is fronting a wildlife show. The “beast” he stalks turns out to be the family dog.

The actor resurfaced the footage around Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, the new National Geographic special that follows him and his father, Craig, after Craig’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Chris Hemsworth even joked, “There’s that and then Thor,” when he replayed the childhood clip for his parents.

In the documentary, he screens the clip with his parents and jokes about how that early “gig” sits next to Thor, using the laugh to open a deeper conversation about memory and family history. The repost serves a purpose beyond nostalgia. It is one of several tools the film uses to spark recognition and draw out stories that might otherwise fade.

What happens in Chris Hemsworth’s Steve Irwin-style throwback video?

The clip shows Chris Hemsworth in a Crocodile Hunter-inspired outfit, addressing the camera like a TV host before chasing a harmless target across the yard. A young Hemsworth said,

“How you going folks? We’ve got a real bloody ripper in store for you today. It’s gonna be bloody unreal.”

The bit builds to a reveal where he claims he is tracking a “Siberian Tiger Australian Fox,” only for the “predator” to be the family dog. He signs off with,

“Next week, we’ll be chasing the Australian grasshopper! Can’t wait.”

The resurfaced video appeared on Instagram alongside promotion for Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember, with the caption framing it as his first “unofficial acting gig,” inspired by Steve Irwin.

Within the documentary, Chris Hemsworth watches the home video with his parents, who crack up at the throwback and use it to wander into stories from that period. The film positions the comedy beat as a memory prompt rather than a random clip drop.

Hemsworth remarked, “There’s that and then Thor”, a self-deprecating nod comparing his early backyard “wildlife show” to his blockbuster MCU Avenger Thor career.

The overall device fits the show’s larger pattern, where simple artifacts help Craig recall names, places, and routines as the two revisit old environments across Australia. It is a light entry point that supports a serious goal, and it gives the audience a clear anchor for the headline-making moment.

Why Chris Hemsworth brought the clip back now: His dad Craig’s Alzheimer’s, and the documentary’s memory mission

The heart of Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember is reminiscence therapy, a structured way to use familiar people, places, and objects to help re-access memories. As per People.com report dated November 19, 2025, clinical psychologist in the series, Dr. Suraj Samtani said,

“We know every time we re-access a memory, the connection between the neurons gets strengthened,”

explaining why the team recreated the Hemsworths’ 1990s home and revisited meaningful locations. The special premiered on National Geographic on November 23, 2025, with streaming on Disney+ and Hulu from November 24, 2025.

Chris Hemsworth has an added reason to engage with this topic after learning during Limitless that he carries two copies of the APOE4 variant associated with higher Alzheimer’s risk.

In a National Geographic interview dated November 18, 2025, he discussed the approach directly, saying the science involves stimulating the hippocampus and that revisiting memories “helps build resilience protection.” He also framed the goal in human terms, remarking,

“What else are we here for, if it’s not connection,”

tying the therapy to everyday family life rather than lab jargon. The Irwin family noticed the throwback and responded warmly. Robert Irwin remarked on Instagram,

“I reckon Dad would’ve been stoked,”

endorsing the tribute and the spirit behind it. The same report notes that Chris Hemsworth credited Irwin as a childhood hero in his caption, which clarifies the tone as affectionate rather than parody for parody’s sake.That reaction matters in context. Steve Irwin remains a national touchstone, so an impression like this reads as a salute to an Australian icon as much as a family in-joke.

