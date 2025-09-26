2025 Ryder Cup Viewing Guide: Schedule, Times, and Key Details

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Thomas Bjorn lifts the Ryder Cup Trophy aloft after Europe secure victory after the singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The biggest team event in golf, the 2025 Ryder Cup, will grab the spotlight on September 26. This happens every two years. Twelve of the top golf players from the US face off against twelve from Europe. Not like most golf events, the Ryder Cup focuses on one-on-one games and the pride of their nation. This makes it one of the hardest-fought and most-watched golf events.

The 2025 Ryder Cup tees off at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup, a big event in golf that people across the world watch, is coming back in 2025 for its 45th round at the well-known Bethpage Black course in Farmingdale, New York. Held every two years, this tournament switches places between the US and Europe, with Team Europe coming in as the defending champion after its 2023 victory in Rome.

Over three days, players from both sides will battle across 28 games, each carrying a single point. The first team to get 14.5 points wins the cup, but if the score ties at 14-14, the team that last won keeps it. This match has both team and single play, teams play foursomes and four-balls in the first two days, and single matches on Sunday decide who takes the victory.

Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald lead the 2025 Ryder Cup starting Sept. 26

The 2025 Ryder Cup will begin with Keegan Bradley heading the US team and Luke Donald coming back as captain of Team Europe. On either side, fans of golf will be shown a formidable team, including such names as Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa on the American side, as well as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Viktor Hovland on the European side.

The event starts Friday, Sept. 26, from 7:10 AM ET and will be broadcast in real-time on USA Network and NBC, and streamed on Peacock, Ryder Cup app, and the official site. They will be covered throughout the mornings to the evening, and the stage is all set to host one of the most-awaited international battles in golf.

