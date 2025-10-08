HasanAbi responds to shock-collar allegations, explains his dog’s collar features

HasanAbi has responded to claims that he uses a shock collar on his dog, Kaya. On October 7, 2025, a clip from the streamer’s Twitch livestream went viral, in which he appears to use a device on his dog to make the animal stay in place. The video drew criticism from several netizens, including YouTuber and comedian Ethan Klein and Canadian streamer xQc.

Following the widespread criticism of his actions on the viral video, HasanAbi has strongly denied allegations of animal cruelty. He held a dog collar and described it in the video, stating:

“This is the one that people are talking about, okay, this is the one. This is the one that they saw. It has the capacity to vibrate, and that’s it. Are you happy? That’s it. Good? There’s an AirTag, there’s a f***ing vibrator. It also has a flashlight component to it at night, and it also has a tracker in it when she gets lost, if she were to actually get fucking lost. It makes a sound, okay?”

He then calls out to Kaya, who runs to occupy her space some meters away from him before adding:

"There are days when Kaya doesn't wear a collar, and when she wears a different collar, okay? This doesn't actually work in the way you think it does, okay? Here, this is the flashlight, and this is when it vibrates,”

Everything we know about HasanAbi’s dog controversy as the YouTuber denies using a shock collar

HasanAbi, whose real name is Hasan Pike, drew the ire of several Internet users after a clip of him from a livestream went viral. In a video shared by @DramaAlert on X, HasanAbi is seen complaining to his Twitch audience about the network in Los Angeles while his dog Kaya sleeps on a platform a few feet away from him.

The dog moves away from its position, and the streamer reacts by pressing something out of the camera frame, which makes the dog yelp and return to its former position.

HasanAbi complains that his mother has spoiled the dog and that it “is such a baby.”

Ethan Klein responded to the clip on his Instagram Stories @h3h3production and labeled Hasabi’s actions as animal cruelty. He wrote:

“Horrifying animal cruelty caught on camera by Hasan as he activates her shock collar for one tiny step off of her bed.”

And added:

“She cries in pain, poor baby. I always thought it was extremely bizarre that his young, energetic puppy never stepped off her bed. That has to be the result of some brutally strict training.”

Canadian streamer xQc, whose real name is Félix Lengyel, also condemned his colleague’s actions in the video and accused him of “gaslighting” viewers when it was apparent that he had hurt the animal:

“It’s fascinating..to have something in the middle of the camera happen and then try to gaslight everybody when it’s provable in live motion..it’s just dumb, I don’t get it”

Popular streamer Alisa Jomha defended HasanAbi on X, stating that she had met Kaya and didn’t see a shock collar on the dog.

HasanAbi had initially responded to the backlash, claiming that Kaya yelped in the video because she “clipped herself on something when getting off the bed.”