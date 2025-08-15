Is Jenna Ortega leaving Netflix’s Wednesday? Viral rumor debunked

In reality, Jenna Ortega remains firmly attached to portraying Wednesday Addams. She’s taken on additional responsibilities by stepping into an executive producer role for Season 2, reflecting her growing involvement and commitment to the series.Furthermore, a recent casting controversy—and not Jenna’s exit—drove media attention. Actor Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, was removed from Season 2 following unverified allegations. The show addressed his character's absence in-universe, explaining that Xavier had transferred to a Swiss academy.
We couldn’t leave you dangling on that cliffhanger forever. The final episodes of Season 2 arrive Sept. 3. pic.twitter.com/U85RGJKUkG— Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) August 15, 2025
Wednesday creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar have reportedly sat down for a podcast with Deadline and revealed that they are developing a new animated Addams Family movie for Amazon and MGM Studios. They emphasized that the project is a complete reboot, and not tied in any way to the ongoing Wednesday series on Netflix that stars Jenna Ortega in the titular role.
The upcoming project aims to bring a fresh take on the iconic Addams Family characters. However, being in the very early stages of development, the details are kept well under wraps.
In an article published on August 11, 2025, based on the podcast, the outlet noted Gough saying,
“We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and the keeper of the Addams flame, and with Gail Berman and John Glickman. We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature. There’s not really much we can say about it, because it’s in the very early stages.”
