What happened to Tyler the Hyde at the end of Wednesday Season 2 Part 1? Explained

Wednesday Season 2 part 1 ending unleashed the Hyde that was in Tyler, but fans are curious to know what happened to him afterwards. It all started when Miss Thornhill returned to Willow Hill at Doctor Fairburn's orders. Turns out, the facility is not able to help him go back to his normal form and has to keep him locked up with a shock collar at all times.

Miss Thornhill convinced them that they should let her meet with Tyler; however, the latter is quite angry at her for turning him this way. Soon, Wednesday comes around, investigating the case of the staller, who is also an avian. She is assisted by her uncle Fester, who is searching for LOIS.

As they find a hidden department in the basement, which serves as a research facility on the outcasts so that their powers can be harnessed to normies, Wednesday understands what has been going on. This is the place called LOIS, and the mind behind it is of Judy Spannagel, Heather Matarazzo's character.

Uncle Fester uses his power to control electricity and bursts the circuits, and opens every lock inside Willow Hill. The outcasts who were trapped escape and go after Judy, who has been torturing them for a long time.

How did Tyler the Hyde get free on Wednesday, Season 2?

Wednesday Season 2, part 1 ending saw Miss Thornhill finally finding an adequate distraction to get to Tyler and free him. However, the first person he kills is Miss Thornhill herself, after giving her a 5 second head start to run.

It all comes crashing down when he comes face to face with Wednesday and, in one swift motion, throws her out of the window. She hit her head and is reported to be in a coma.

So what happened to the Hyde? It escapes. As the police were trying to fire at him, he managed to get out of Willow Hill's premises. But what will become of him now? The answers will all be given in Wednesday Season 2 part 2, releasing September 3rd; however, it can be expected that he will go after Enid. After all, when Wednesday had met him when he was all locked up, Tyler made it clear that he would go after her for putting her "snout" in his business.

Last season of Wednesday, it was seen that Tyler was about to kill, but Enid transformed into a werewolf and attacked him. Tyler is still angry at her for the same, and given that he is out of Willoe Hill, free, he puts Enid's life in even more danger than before.

A preview of Wednesday Season 2 part 2 shows that Tyler is hiding in a drain tunnel, looking scared, and in his human form. In another clip, he is walking amidst a lot of people wearing a hooded cloak. And a third scene shows him in his Hyde form, angry, and ready to attack. It will be interesting to see who he goes after and whether Tyler's Hyde will be successful in causing chaos.

Wednesday Season 2 can be watched online via Netflix.