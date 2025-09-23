Sunrise over the Earth's horizon, as seen from the Space Shuttle Columbia during NASA's STS-3 mission, March 1982. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Getty Images)

​NASA has verified that a small asteroid, roughly the size of a machine, is making a close approach to Earth on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. Scientists say the asteroid is not a danger to Earth. They say events like this remind us why tracking near-Earth objects matters.

Details of the asteroid’s approach

According to NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies( CNEOS), the asteroid has been linked as part of the roster of near-Earth objects regularly covered by the agency. Measuring about 30 bases in periphery, it's similar in size to a megacity machine.

The asteroid will pass Earth at a safe distance, far outside the route of satellites and well clear of the Earth’s atmosphere. Scientists say its line has been precisely calculated, ensuring that it doesn't pose any threat of impact.

Why NASA tracks near-Earth objects

NASA and other space agencies maintain expansive programs to track and index asteroids and comets that come near Earth’s orbit. These objects, known as near-Earth objects( NEOs), are covered to better understand their paths and to prepare for the doubtful script of an impending impact.

Indeed, smaller asteroids are nearly tracked because of the implicit damage they could cause if they were to enter Earth’s atmosphere. Events similar to the 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor in Russia, which was about 66 bases across and caused wide damage to structures, serve as a reminder for close monitoring.

The technology behind the monitoring

NASA uses ground-based telescopes, radar systems, and concentrated enterprise similar to the Near-Earth Object Compliances Program to find, track, and predict asteroid orbits.

The information is employed in calculating routeways and making prognostications about how close objects will pass to Earth. Piecemeal from NASA's trials, transnational cooperation is involved in tracking space objects.

Context of the September 23 event

The asteroid passing by Earth is small, but it is part of NASA’s regular tracking work. NASA keeps watch on thousands of space objects, some much larger and more dangerous if they ever hit Earth. This asteroid gives scientists another chance to test their tools and improve models used to predict asteroid paths. Events like this happen often, but they still help researchers learn more about near-Earth risks.

NASA is also working on new operations to study and test planetary defense tactics. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test( outrage), which successfully changed the path of a small asteroid in 2022, is a demonstration of the agency's work in this area.

In the meantime, the September 23 asteroid is being considered another wake-up call to be vigilant and keep studying.

The asteroid is not a threat. NASA says watching near-Earth objects is still an important part of keeping Earth safe.