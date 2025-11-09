Where was Frankenstein (2025) filmed? All filming locations explored

A scene from Frankenstein (Image via X/@Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has captivated audiences since its debut at fall film festivals and is now streaming on Netflix with growing Oscar buzz. The film reimagines Mary Shelley’s 1818 gothic masterpiece through del Toro’s signature lens of ornate world-building and visceral body horror. Production designer Tamara Deverell revealed that the film’s breathtaking visuals were achieved through a mix of real-world locations and elaborate sets across Scotland, England, and Canada, with Scotland being the primary location.

While Shelley’s novel spans Europe — from Switzerland and Italy to the Orkney Isles and the Arctic — del Toro’s adaptation remains spiritually faithful rather than geographically precise. Oscar Isaac stars as Victor Frankenstein, the ambitious scientist whose creation (played by Jacob Elordi) leads to devastating consequences.

Del Toro’s Frankenstein joins a long cinematic legacy, with over 400 previous adaptations, from Boris Karloff’s 1931 classic to later reinterpretations. Yet, this version stands apart for its emotional depth, visual artistry, and fantastical reinterpretation of Shelley’s timeless tale.

Filming destinations of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein

Gosford House in East Lothian, Scotland

Gosford House in East Lothian, Scotland, is seen in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein as the grand family home of Victor Frankenstein. The neoclassical estate serves as the setting where Victor and his younger brother grow up, adding an air of historical elegance and haunting beauty to the film’s gothic atmosphere. Its majestic architecture perfectly complements del Toro’s darkly poetic vision.

Hospitalfield in Arbroath, Scotland





The interior of Henrich Harlander’s home, where Lady Elizabeth is seen playing the piano, was filmed at Hospitalfield House, a historic estate in Hospitalfield, Scotland. Originally built in 1260, over the centuries, the site has served as a hospital, art school, and artists’ residency. Known for its haunting atmosphere, Hospitalfield provided an authentic gothic backdrop for the film’s eerie aesthetic.

Glasgow Cathedral in Glasgow, Scotland





The production utilized the crypt of the Glasgow Cathedral, a renowned medieval Gothic structure, to film the eerie scene where Victor disguises himself as a priest to hear Lady Elizabeth’s confession. The crypt’s low, confined ceilings and chilling atmosphere perfectly enhanced the film’s tension, creating an unsettling sense of dread that aligns with del Toro’s dark visual style.

Makars' Court in Edinburgh, Scotland





A small historic courtyard in Edinburgh served as the filming location for the gallows scene in Frankenstein. According to location manager Lloret MacKenna Dunn, it was the most difficult site to manage due to heavy tourist traffic and limited parking nearby. Additionally, the production team had to evaluate the ground’s stability to ensure it could support the gallows structure, which was constructed directly on-site.

The Canongate in Edinburgh, Scotland





A historic section at the lower end of Edinburgh’s Royal Mile was transformed into a lively street for Frankenstein, capturing the bustling atmosphere of the film’s gothic world. It is where Victor is seen in the film shuffling through the muddy street, through the meat market, to reach his home. According to MacKenna Dunn, regular vehicles were diverted from the streets for filming, and local businesses were transformed to match the 1800s setting. However, the local people were extremely welcoming of the production.

Parliament Square in Edinburgh, Scotland



Parliament Square on the Royal Mile was notably transformed into a bustling marketplace for the production, complete with a rain machine to heighten the gothic, immersive ambiance. Guillermo del Toro collaborated with MacKenna Dunn to capture Edinburgh’s somber atmosphere. Dunn later explained to Cosmopolitan that the city’s dark tones were essential in conveying the film’s mood.

The Signet Library in Edinburgh, Scotland

The Signet Library served as the backdrop for Victor and Lady Elizabeth’s elegant dance sequence in Frankenstein, adding grandeur and period authenticity to the scene. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, MacKenna Dunn says they wanted to find a location that "joyful bright contrast to many of the other locations in Edinburgh and in the film," and thus settled on this stunning 19th-century venue.

Toronto, Canada



A number of scenes of Frankenstein, for which sets had to be constructed, were filmed in and around Toronto, Canada. The ice-bound ship, which remains a stunning visual in the film, was built in the parking lot outside the Netflix studio in the city. According to production designer Tamara Deverell, the ship was 130 feet long and 30 feet wide. Apart from the behemoth, the mill house set was built on the outskirts of the city, while the dog sled scene was shot on Lake Nipissing in the North.

Wilton House in Wilton, England



The official residence of the Earl and Countess of Pembroke, Wilton House in England, became the chosen filming destination for some of the interior as well as exterior scenes in Frankenstein. It was used to capture both dining sequences and cemetery scenes.

