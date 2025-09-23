"Disney killed Star Wars": The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer leaves fans convinced that this is not the way

On September 22, 2025, Disney revealed a trailer that showcased The Mandalorian and Grogu, a huge cinematic leap for the galaxy’s favourite bounty hunter and his pint-sized green sidekick that will come to theatres on May 22, 2026. Directed by Jon Favreau, who co-wrote the script with Dave Filoni, this project would usher in a triumphant return for Star Wars after a six-year theatre drought since The Rise of Skywalker.

However it ignited a firestorm on X, where longtime fans, weary from years of the divisive, tumultuous releases in cinema and streaming, are rage machines.

"Does anyone actually give a shit at this point? Like I know I don’t Disney killed Star Wars for me."@zclay52 wrote on X

in a now-viral post beneath the official trailer release of Star Wars, matching the sentiments echoed across all platforms.

The 90-second trailer filled with scenery and epic blaster fire should've rekindled the mythical spirit of Star Wars, but many now believe Disney has drained the Force from what was once the epic, unifying experience of Star Wars into a low-return valueless echo of merchandise absorption.

The Mandalorian and Grogu trailer breakdown and fan reaction:

The first trailer for the film The Mandalorian and Grogu presents the title characters on a new mission for the New Republic. Packed full of action, the dialogue-free trailer includes new characters played by Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. After the Empire was defeated, warlords continued to present a menace to the galaxy. Among divided opinions about the trailer, a fan wrote -

"The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) Trailer was AWESOME!!! I'm excited." Jaime posted on X

The New Republic has called upon the famed Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin, who has a new apprentice, Grogu, to help maintain the peace established by the Rebellion. The trailer shows the duo facing new dangers, battling droids and creatures, and fighting massive set pieces. This includes a dramatic shot of Mando and Grogu taking down an Imperial AT-AT walker on a mountainside.

The trailer introduces new characters, including Sigourney Weaver as a New Republic colonel who hires Mando for his mission, and Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, the son of the infamous Jabba the Hutt. The trailer also features recognisable figures, such as Zeb Orrelios from Star Wars Rebels and the Anzellan droidsmiths, Babu Frik's species.

The trailer’s X post drew 46K likes but 7K scathing quotes:

"Just can’t bring myself to care about Star Wars any longer… I feel something worse about it than even apathy. Very sad, because I grew up with the originals and used to be a huge fan Sadly, they’ve destroyed the franchise, and it will never recover"Dennis Jordan commented on X.

Another user posted-

"Looks just like the TV show. It lacks the cinematic feel that a movie should have if it’s going on the big screen" @reviewsdino2 wrote on X.

The sequel trilogy’s rifts, Solo’s $393M flop, and The Acolyte’s cancellation fuel distrust. Season 3’s shift from Din’s quest to politics alienated fans; Grogu’s static cuteness screams toy sales.

"They to let grogu grow up already"Isaac Rodriguez posted on X.

a user vented, with 8K upvotes. However some fans are excited for this upcoming movie and felt the trailer was

"Visually the film looks great! I’m happy that we are getting a Star Wars movie on the big screen next year"@KnightsofTitan commented on X.

The Mandalorian and Grogu: From gritty roots to galactic stakes When The Mandalorian launched on Disney+ in November 2019, created by Jon Favreau, the series unfolded five years after Return of the Jedi, in a galaxy where the Empire’s remnants clashed with the nascent New Republic. Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin, a creed-bound Mandalorian bounty hunter, roamed a crumbling galaxy, his beskar armour gleaming. Next came Grogu, a Force-sensitive infant from the same species as Yoda, whose cooing and expressions with wide eyes, and endearing personality captured the hearts of all who watched. Their found-family bond, forged through hunts and Imperial clashes, defined the show’s early grit. Seasons 1 and 2 dazzled with practical effects and Volume tech, weaving in Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano. Season 3 (2023) faltered, criticised for political tangents and a revived Razor Crest, diluting the intimacy. The Mandalorian and Grogu follow Season 3: Din, now a New Republic ally, hunts Imperial warlords with Grogu. The cast includes Pascal, Sigourney Weaver as a Rebel colonel, Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt, Jonny Coyne as an Imperial lord, and Steve Blum as Zeb Orrelios from Rebels. Produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Favreau, and Filoni, the IMAX-shot film aims to restore Star Wars’ cinematic glory.

The Mandalorian and Grogu hit theatres on May 22, 2026, in IMAX.

