What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 23, 2025

Kyle Newman

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless which aired on September 23, 2025, Kyle Abbott’s public breakdown took the spotlight. His clash with Audra Charles revealed old tensions, while Sally Spectra got caught in the middle trying to calm things down.

At the same time, Claire Newman struggled with doubts about her relationship. Running into Holden Novak made her wonder if she was ready to stay with just one man, leaving her questioning her future with Kyle.

Elsewhere, Sally and Audra turned their frustrations into planning new projects, even as their past failures hung over them. The episode showed how personal and business struggles continued to affect life in Genoa City.

Claire’s doubts surface with Holden

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Claire met Holden after his flight to Los Angeles was delayed. They talked about her problems with Kyle, and Holden suggested she take a step back. He invited her to join him in LA as a friend, though Claire teased him about wanting more.

She turned him down, admitting she still hoped to fix things with Kyle, but her hesitation showed she was unsure about fully committing to one man.

Kyle’s growing insecurity

At Society, Kyle met Victoria, who tried to reassure him about his relationship. His worries grew when Claire showed up with Holden, leaving him uneasy and jealous. Claire pretended she had business with Victoria, and Kyle suggested they have breakfast the next day, but the tension stayed.

Holden charmed Victoria before leaving Claire and her aunt to talk. Claire admitted she felt like running from Kyle even though she still wanted to fix things. Victoria noted Kyle could sense her pulling away. Claire then revealed that Holden was starting to get under her skin, showing her growing doubts.

Confessions and realizations

Claire admitted she might need more experience before fully committing to Kyle. Victoria listened with care but worried about her niece’s doubts. Across the room, Holden raised a glass to Claire, making her laugh and brighten in a way Kyle hadn’t lately. This showed Claire’s changing feelings, as she seemed more drawn to Holden than to her troubled relationship with Kyle.

Sally and Audra regroup

In the jazz lounge on The Young and the Restless, Sally told Audra about Billy’s choice that ruined their plans for Abbott Communications. Audra was upset but refused to feel sorry for herself.

Instead, she and Sally started discussing new ideas. They also spoke about past mistakes and Audra admitted her ambition cost her Nate, while Sally thought about her complicated bond with Billy.

Sally admired Audra’s determination, and the two considered working together on something new. Their talk showed how in Genoa City, business and personal lives were always connected, with relationships and alliances changing quickly.

Kyle’s meltdown

After leaving Society, Kyle saw Sally and Audra and, after drinking, started arguing with Audra. Sally tried to calm things down and suggested an apology, but it only made things worse.

Kyle mocked their failed business, blamed Audra for Claire’s heartbreak, and said she would always be alone. Audra snapped back, hinting that Claire was happy with Holden. Kyle’s harsh words shocked Sally and angered Audra, but his own loneliness was clear.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

