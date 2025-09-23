What time does Alice in Borderland Season 3 drop on Netflix? Release timings for all regions explored

Alice in Borderland season 3 © Netflix

Alice in Borderland season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on September 25, 2025 at 3:00 am ET. The release time for the third season will follow Netflix’s standard global release time.

The third season of Alice in Borderland begins exactly after season 2's conclusion. Arisu and Usagi face new challenges after escaping the deadly games. After Usagi mysteriously disappears, Arisu must return to the Borderland to rescue her. Arisu faces her most dangerous tests in this journey with twists and deadly games.

Season 3 of this Netflix series will be about survival, danger, and surprises. As Arisu races to save Usagi, the season will introduce new characters and deadly challenges to keep viewers interested.

Alice in Borderland season 3 episodes: Release time for all major regions

Alice in Borderland season 3 will release on September 25, 2025 at 3 am ET, and it will vary across different regions.



Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) September 25, 2025 3:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST) September 25, 2025 12:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) September 25, 2025 8:00 am Central European Summer Time (CEST) September 25, 2025 9:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) September 25, 2025 1:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) September 25, 2025 5:00 pm

Netflix will exclusively stream Alice in Borderland season 3. Users need Netflix to watch the new season. Netflix has a $7.99 Standard plan with ads and a $17.99 Standard plan without ads. With an added member, it costs $6.99 per month with ads or $8.99 without ads.

Alice in Borderland season 3: What to expect from the series

Alice in Borderland season 3 should continue the thrilling, high-stakes survival games that have captivated viewers. Season 3 will continue the Borderland mystery after Arisu and Usagi returned to the real world to find the meteor strike had destroyed it. Arisu must re-enter the deadly games to rescue Usagi after she disappears, putting him in even greater danger.

Season 3 will bring new deadly games and characters, raising the stakes. As Arisu returns to this brutal world, viewers can expect unexpected twists, intense psychological challenges, and intricate game mechanics that force characters to think strategically and emotionally. The story will stick to the Borderland's origin, the games' motivations, and the characters' pasts and survival drives.

As characters form new alliances and face greater dangers, trust, sacrifice, and human endurance remain fundamental. Fans can expect new Borderland revelations and constant uncertainty about who will survive and fall. The season will build on the suspense and action of the previous seasons, following an unpredictable journey for the viewers. The mysterious Joker card may be crucial to this new series phase.

A glimpse of Alice in Borderland season 2

Alice in Borderland season 2 begins with Arisu and his friends fighting for survival in the Borderland, a twisted Tokyo where players play deadly games. New and more dangerous opponents appear, including the mercenary King of Spades, who kills players quickly. Arisu, Usagi, Kuina, Chishiya, and Aguni grow closer as they face deadly trials throughout the season.

Arisu fights the King of Spades in a crucial battle that kills many players. Chishiya, the calm doctor, defeats the Jack of Hearts and King of Diamonds in two games on his solo mission. After meeting fair-minded Kuzuryu, Chishiya rethinks his life during these games.

The final game, Queen of Hearts, pits Arisu and Usagi against Mira, the manipulative Game Master. Arisu realizes the Borderland is real after Usagi sacrifices while Mira tries to convince her otherwise.

Arisu beats all Face Cards by refusing to quit despite Mira's attempts to control the game. After the survivors are offered a chance to return home, Arisu learns a meteor destroyed Tokyo, sending everyone into the Borderland.

