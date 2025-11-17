Who were the Kessler twins? Post-war German icons Alice and Ellen pass away at age 89 in Munich

HAMBURG, GERMANY - OCTOBER 05: Alice Kessler and Ellen Kessler alias "Kessler Zwillinge" during the NDR Talk Show on October 5, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)

Alice and Ellen Kessler have died together at the age of 89. Known as the Kessler Twins, Alice and Ellen rose to fame in the 1950s for their post-war entertainment. The Kessler Twins died on Monday, November 16, by assisted suicide, which has been legal in Germany since 2019.

According to German newspaper Bild, the twin sisters no longer wanted to live and chose to end their lives. The police were reportedly called in after the process had been completed.

Radio Monte Carlo paid tribute to the iconic twins, describing them as symbols of European music, dance and television:

“Alice and Ellen Kessler left together, just as they lived: inseparable, Born in 1936, they were an absolute symbol of European spectacle, including music, dance and television. In Italy, they became celebrities as the ‘legs of the nation,’ icon of elegance and stage presence since the Fifties.”

More details on Alice and Ellen Kessler as they chose to end their lives aged 89

The twins trained as ballet dancers from an early age and began performing at the Lido Variety Theatre in Paris. After fleeing communist Germany, they lived in Düsseldorf.

After performing in their new city, the Lido director took them to Paris for bigger opportunities. Thus began their journey into fame.

In the 1960s, they moved to Rome and performed with musical greats, including Frank Sinatra and Fred Astaire.

At the age of 19, they performed with the Bluebell girls at the Lido in Paris. They were also popular in the film industry as they featured on shows like “Giardino d’inverno” and “Studio Uno”.

They regarded the musical Viola violino viola d’amore” as their most excellent song, as it kept them on tour at the time.

The sisters never got married and continued their musical career. They retired from performing at the age of 80, stating that performing together had made them stronger:

“Being on the road as a duo only has advantages. You're stronger together.”

The twins had reportedly indicated in their will that they wanted their ashes buried in the same urn. Per Economic Times, authorities confirmed that the process was done legally with no foul play.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.