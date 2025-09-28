Has Alice in Borderland season 4 been confirmed? Explained

Fans of Japanese thrillers on Netflix will know that Alice in Borderland season 4 is the question on everyone’s mind after the shocking finale of the third season.

Based on Haro Aso’s manga, the live-action series has captivated viewers with its mix of survival games, high-stakes strategy, and existential questions about life and death.

The ending of the Alice in Borderland season 3 teased new mysteries and hinted at a future beyond Japan, leaving fans to wonder if Netflix will continue this story with another season.

Alice in Borderland season 4 has not been confirmed

As of now, Netflix has not officially renewed Alice in Borderland Season 4. The streaming giant tends to evaluate performance before greenlighting another chapter, so fans are still waiting for an announcement. But that hasn’t stopped speculation.

The finale of Season 3 teased global earthquakes and introduced an American setting, complete with a waitress named “Alice.”

This moment strongly hinted that the story could expand beyond Japan, opening the door to a worldwide Borderland where new players are drawn into deadly games.

Director Shinsuke Sato has expressed interest in continuing, even mentioning a potential adaptation of Alice in Border Road, a spinoff manga that features an entirely new cast of characters.

The cast, too, appears willing. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tsuchiya, who portrays Yuzuha Usagi, even suggested that their child, introduced in the third season, could be drawn into the Borderland in the future, creating a generational twist on the story.

Given the way things ended, Netflix could decide to expand the franchise either through a direct sequel or a spinoff.

Alice in Borderland season 3 finale and the future of the franchise

The ending of Alice in Borderland season 3 provided closure, yet left just enough ambiguity to spark speculation. After surviving the final deadly game, Arisu and a pregnant Usagi managed to return to the real world.

Their new life was shown with surprising normalcy—discussing baby names, reconnecting with old friends, and living free from the Borderland’s horrors.

But the peace doesn’t last. A series of unexplained earthquakes shakes not only Tokyo but cities around the world, from Los Angeles to Paris.

Arisu remembers the Watchman’s warning that something larger than the meteorite disaster could soon bring more people into the Borderland.

The final shot of a waitress named Alice in an L.A. restaurant suggested the Borderland might not be confined to Japan at all.

If a fourth season happens, the franchise could branch out in bold ways.

We might see survivors from different countries pulled into a shared Borderland, creating a truly international version of the games.

Characters like Ann, Kuina, Chishiya, and Aguni—who made cameos in season 3—could return with expanded arcs.

Meanwhile, the presence of Alice in Los Angeles raises the possibility of an American spinoff that still ties back to Arisu and Usagi’s story.

This ending also leaves space for thematic exploration. Alice in Borderland has always questioned the nature of reality, death, and human purpose.

By expanding globally, Season 4 could push those ideas further, asking whether Borderland is simply purgatory or something even bigger—a cosmic trial uniting all of humanity.

While Netflix has not confirmed Alice in Borderland season 4, the ending of the third season all but begs for continuation.

With global earthquakes, hints of new players, and cast and crew expressing interest, the series is far from finished in the minds of its fans. For now, all three seasons are available to stream on Netflix.

And if the past is any indication, the show’s popularity and critical acclaim may be enough to ensure that Arisu, Usagi, and perhaps a new generation of survivors will face the Borderland once again.