Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer teases deadly Joker stage and Arisu’s race to save Usagi

A snippet of Usagi and Arisu from Netflix's Alice in Borderland season 3.

Netflix has finally unveiled the main trailer for its highly anticipated sci-fi thriller series Alice in Borderland season 3. Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the series’ upcoming season promises higher stakes, shocking visuals, and the introduction of the dreaded Joker stage.

After narrowly escaping Borderland at the end of the second season, Arisu and Usagi find themselves pulled back into the liminal world of deadly games. This time, however, they are separated, forced to join different teams, and pushed into challenges more brutal than ever before. With fiery arrows, dice of fate, and even volcanic chaos teased in the footage, fans are preparing for the most intense chapter yet.

Alice in Borderland season 3 trailer: Arisu’s desperate fight to save Usagi

The sci-fi thriller series Alice in Borderland season 3 trailer wastes no time reminding fans of the stakes. Usagi is abducted by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife and awakens once again in Borderland. Determined to rescue her, Arisu follows, only to find himself separated into a new team of players. Both must adapt quickly, relying on strangers to survive a fresh wave of games. In the clip, Arisu is informed that he has two minutes to save Usagi, which is equivalent to 120 days in the human world.

The game begins with players on a subway train, which is moving at a very high speed and is also seen crashing in a later moment shown in the trailer. Various chilling scenarios, including a sequence with flaming arrows raining from the sky, a tense dice-rolling game, players dodging flying laser discs, and glimpses of large-scale destruction of Borderland, are teased in the clip as well.

In the final moments of the clip, as Arisu leans over an unconscious Usagi, a beam of red laser is shot through his head, suggesting an unfortunate fate for one of the main characters.

In an interview with Netflix, Kento Yamazaki, who portrays Arisu, praised the new direction of the upcoming season.

“Since Arisu and Usagi are split into separate teams, I found it interesting to see the different atmospheres and character dynamics within each group. Over the seasons, the characters have become so beloved by fans, and I think that’s why the audience can really empathize with them during the life-or-death moment,” said Yamazaki.

In the same interview, Tao Tsuchiya continued to add that it was important for her that her character, Usagi, remained authentic throughout her journey.

“Everything Usagi has experienced in the past seasons is now part of her story, so whenever I needed to, I would go back and rewatch Seasons 1 and 2. With Season 3 featuring an original story, I felt it was important to approach this role with everything that’s happened so far in mind,” Tsuchiya added.

Although the suspense continues to grow around the final Joker card, the Alice in Borderland season 3 trailer makes it evidently clear that fans of the series and manga will finally get to experience it.

What we know about Alice in Borderland season 3

The screenplay for Alice in Borderland season 3 was provided by Yasuko Karamitsu and Shinsuke Sato, with Sato directing all the episodes again. The returning cast includes Kento Yamazaki as Arisu and Tao Tsuchiya as Usagi, joined by Hayato Isomura, Ayaka Miyoshi, Katsuya Maiguma, Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Joey Iwanaga, Akana Ikeda, Kento Kaku, and many more. Yutaka Yamada composed the music for the upcoming season, and Yuji Shimomura serves as the action director, with production by ROBOT and VFX supervision by Atsushi Doi.

The Alice in Borderland season 3 trailer makes it clear their nightmare is far from over. With its deadly new Joker stage, high-stakes action sequences, and the emotional core of Arisu’s quest to save Usagi, it is set to deliver an unforgettable finale that will keep fans on edge until the very last card is played. The upcoming season will be released on September 25, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States.