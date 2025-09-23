Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, September 23, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Today’s Final Jeopardy! answer for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, was in the category of Children’s Books. The clue was: Realizing he couldn’t draw horses, the man behind this 1963 book drew the title characters purely from his imagination. The correct response was, What is Where The Wild Things Are?

The answer is a reference to Maurice Sendak's famous children's book, Where The Wild Things Are. Sendak made the famous wild things because he couldn't draw horses. He imagined them very clearly. This book, which came out in 1963, is thought to be one of the most important children's books ever because of its beautiful pictures and timeless story.

Since 1964, the American TV quiz show Jeopardy! has entertained audiences. The Merv Griffin-created show gives contestants answers instead of questions. An intriguing twist to the quiz show format is that contestants must answer questions. Since 1984, the syndicated version has been a staple of American television. Jeopardy! is known for its intellectual rigor, variety of topics, and fast gameplay.

Rounds include Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy. Jeopardy! contestants choose clues from six categories with five increasingly difficult and valuable clues. The Double Jeopardy! round is similar but has double the stakes. Contestants wager a portion of their earnings before seeing the final clue in a category on Final Jeopardy! The contestants' strategies can change the game in this final round.

Jeopardy Episode Highlights September 23, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round on September 23, 2025, was filled with intriguing categories and tough clues. As the game moved quickly, contestants had to stay sharp. Historical, literary, and pop culture topics were tested in the round. Each contestant faced the questions differently, but only one survived.

Double Jeopardy Round

The stakes increased in Double Jeopardy. Contestants had to move boldly to secure their positions with doubled point values. Players bet cautiously but aggressively, knowing that each correct answer brought them closer to winning. The game outcome depended on this round.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The final clue in the Jeopardy! round was a classic question in the category Children’s Books.

Maurice Sendak’s book remains a staple in children’s literature, thanks to his creative and imaginative approach to storytelling and illustration.

Jeopardy!’s contestant profiles tonight

Steven Olson

The Princeton, Illinois band director Steven Olson entered today's game with $46,406 in winnings after his two-day streak. Steven has won over fans with his music knowledge and trivia skills. Steven stayed calm, competitive, and in front, especially during Double Jeopardy.



Justin Ames

Jersey City employment attorney Justin Ames debuted on Jeopardy! today. In the early rounds, Justin showed impressive knowledge and quick thinking as a first-time contestant. Justin kept his cool and made smart bets against seasoned players like Steven Olson.



Hester Bass

Santa Fe writer Hester Bass showed her literary skills on Jeopardy! today. Hester was quick to respond and knew many categories. In the intense game, Hester stayed close to the leaders but faced challenges as rounds progressed.

Viewers eagerly awaited today's Jeopardy! winner after the game ended. Justin Ames and Hester Bass would need bold moves to stop Steven Olson's two-day streak. Fans are eager to see if Steven will win again in the next episode. Sony Pictures Television airs new Jeopardy! episodes daily.