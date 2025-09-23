What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 23, 2025

Philip Kiriakis (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 23, 2025, the Kiriakis and DiMera families faced conflicts. The day included emotional reunions, arguments, and tough personal choices.

At Titan, Tony DiMera’s actions shook the Kiriakis cousins, and Brady tried to keep the peace amid the growing chaos. Meanwhile, Cat and Chad dealt with decisions that affected their relationship.

EJ and Stephanie planned a gala for the DiMera free clinic, showing teamwork during the turmoil. Maggie’s arrival added emotional depth, reminding everyone that family bonds mattered even during fights and business struggles.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Chad and Cat navigate uncertainty

Chad started his day with a visit to the pub and ran into Brady. They talked briefly about Rachel, fatherhood, and the Titan/DiMera feud, but decided to stay out of it. Later, Chad met Cat, who said Mark’s parole was still undecided. She appreciated Chad’s discretion and invited him over.

At her apartment, Cat was nervous, but Chad calmed her and suggested they quietly acknowledge their relationship. Their moment ended with a kiss, interrupted by news that Mark’s parole had been approved, though his release date was unknown.

Stephanie guides Alex and prepares for a gala

Stephanie tried talking to Alex at home, but he was focused on a lawsuit story on his phone. She suggested he make peace with Xander instead of stewing. Alex took her advice and left, while Stephanie turned her attention elsewhere.

Later, EJ called Stephanie to discuss the DiMera free clinic. They decided a black-tie gala would be the perfect launch, mixing business with Salem’s social scene. Stephanie’s excitement matched EJ’s, setting up a big event that could bring the family together.

Maggie confronts Tony DiMera

Maggie, upset by Titan’s lawsuit, went to the DiMera mansion to confront Tony. She urged him to rethink his actions and reminded him to act fairly. Tony stayed focused on his plan, offering a settlement if Xander and Philip agreed. Maggie said she would stop him if needed, putting loyalty and justice above personal gain.

Kiriakis cousins face Titan crisis

At Titan on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Philip struggled with Tony’s demands, realizing the family could lose the company if the matter went to trial. Alex showed up, insisting he wasn’t to blame, and soon brought Brady into the discussion. The four men debated whether to fight Tony or give in, weighing the risks and benefits.

In the end, they leaned toward letting Tony take Titan to secure some financial advantage for future family plans. During their heated discussion, Maggie arrived and called for calm. She reminded everyone of the importance of working together and urged the cousins to put aside their differences to face the situation as a united family.

Unity and determination

Stephanie kept working on the gala plans, hoping it would bring the Horton family together for the important DiMera project. At Titan, Brady, Alex, and the Kiriakis cousins listened to Maggie’s speech about sticking together and staying strong. Her words reminded them how important family unity was and left everyone ready to face the challenges ahead.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

