Why does Jade consider Britney Spears’ ‘Blackout’ part of her holy trinity of pop albums?

Jade Thirlwall has revealed that Blackout by Britney Spears is one of her top three albums. The former Little Mix member stated

In a clip shared by @FearedBuck, an Interviewer asked Thirlwall what she thinks of Spears’ 2007 album Blackout. The Angel of My Dreams crooner responded that she loves the Blackout era because Spears released the album at a time when she didn’t care what people thought about her:

“I love that era because I feel like she was really in her f**** everyone bag. As she should be.”

She described the cover art as timeless, adding that people have only recently grasped the concept:

"And the cover art is aging like fine wine. Do you know what I mean? I feel like people are starting to reference it now. Back then, I feel some people laughed, almost as if they shunned it. Whereas now we are gagged. It is, it’s is. She had a trilby and a dream."

Britney Spears’ Blackout is the only album on which she is credited as a producer. It charted at number one in Canada and Ireland and reached the top five in the United States, the U.K. and other states.

I would love to have another record out by summer next year,” Jade Thirlwall reveals plans for new album in latest interview

In an interview with LadyGunn, Jade stated that she hoped to release another project by summer 2026 and that she would begin working and creating to make her dreams a reality.

“I’ve lived with a lot of this music for some time now. So creatively, I have to be writing new stuff. I would love to have another record out by summer next year. So that means getting in the studio now and getting that done and ready."

The 32-year-old revealed she was planning and wondering what her second music project would look like. She added that she respected pop artists who were not confined to only one genre and could switch things up in a jiffy.

Jade added that she wanted fans to be able to look back at her pictures and recognize different eras of music.

Jade Thirlwall’s first US headline show in Brooklyn is set for February 2026. Her debut album, THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY, dropped on September 12, 2025. A few hours before, the singer spoke to the Billboard Pop Shop podcast about her headline tour. She stated that her tour will take on a theatrical theme, and she is very excited to be in theaters and make a production that feels like a cabaret show.

