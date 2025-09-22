When did JADE release her debut album? Former Little Mix member announces first solo U.S. headline show

JADE Marks Solo Milestone With Debut Album and First U.S. Headline Show (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The London EDITION)

Former Little Mix member JADE has stepped into her solo career with the release of her debut album That’s Showbiz Baby! and the announcement of her first headline concert in the United States. The performance is set for February in Brooklyn, marking a significant new chapter for the British pop artist.

"I think my THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY concert will play on that sort of theatrical theme. And I’m actually really excited to be in theaters, because it means I can really delve into taking advantage of those stages and making it almost feel like a musical theater production or a cabaret show. So I’m very excited for that. And, all the songs are all very different. So it’s going to make for a, well, a show that won’t be boring," JADE told the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast during her interview, just a few hours before the release of That’s Showbiz Baby! on September 12.

JADE announces her first U.S. headline show will be held in February in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/irlwQDtpdC — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 22, 2025

The album was released on September 12, following years of preparation and finding her sound since Little Mix took a break in 2022. JADE discussed this on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, saying she started writing almost three years ago, right when the group stopped working. During this time, she focused on creating her own style, spending lots of time writing in the studio.

A crucial moment that shaped the album occurred with the making of "Angel of My Dreams," composed 18 months ago. This song didn't just set the mood for the rest of the project; it also climbed to No. 7 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart. She scored another chart hit earlier this year with "FUFN (F— You For Now)," which made it into the top 40. Her success kept growing in March when she took home a solo BRIT Award for Best Pop Act.

Jade Thirlwall’s journey from Little Mix to JADE

That’s Showbiz Baby! has been described by Billboard as a record influenced by iconic performers such as Diana Ross, Madonna, and Janet Jackson. The project showcases JADE’s versatility and her deep connection to pop music, a genre she has embraced since her early career.

During the summer, JADE broadened her audience by taking the stage at major festivals such as Glastonbury and opening for Chappell Roan in Edinburgh. She's now getting ready for That's Showbiz Baby! – The Tour, which kicks off on October 8 in Dublin and wraps up on October 22 in London.

JADE first gained recognition as Jade Thirlwall, an original member of Little Mix. The band, which came together during the 2011 season of The X Factor in the U.K., grew into one of the most successful girl groups in recent years, producing several hit albums and 19 top-10 singles in Britain. Since the group took a break in 2022, each member has started solo projects, with JADE now making her own way in the music world.

JADE first U.S. headline show in Brooklyn will serve as both a debut moment and an opportunity to showcase her new body of work beyond the U.K. market.