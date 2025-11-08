Where will Netflix open restaurants? Location, theme and everything we know so far

Netflix expands its immersive world with Netflix Bites restaurants (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix)

Netflix plans to launch its new full-service restaurant, Netflix Bites, within its upcoming immersive venues, Netflix House Philadelphia and Netflix House Dallas. The Philadelphia location will open on November 12 at King of Prussia Mall, while the Dallas location will welcome visitors starting December 11 at Galleria Dallas.

The drink menu offers themed beverages, such as the Love at First Sip amaro spritz, which ties into Love Is Blind and the Spicy Little Secret margarita, inspired by Hunting Wives. If you prefer nonalcoholic options, there's the Saja Boys Soda Pop, a banana soda topped with whipped cream made from Nilla wafers.

Netflix bites menu features dishes inspired by “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and more

Netflix Bites began as a pop-up in 2025 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where fans enjoyed dishes inspired by beloved series and films. The fans' favorite dishes, Red Bite Green Bite popcorn chicken with Mild Green Herb Sauce, Medium Yellow Sriracha Mayo, Spicy Red Gochujang Sauce (an homage to Squid Game) and WWE Smashburger, will be on the new menu.

Another crowd favorite was the WWE Smashburger, a blend of short rib and brisket topped with charred onions and pickle aioli. These beloved dishes will also appear on the updated Netflix Bites menu.

"You’ll always be able to grab a seat at Netflix Bites and enjoy some elevated comfort food, all served with a unique Netflix flair," said Greg Lombardo, Netflix’s VP of Experiences, in a statement to Food & Wine. "It’s a cool chance for fans to connect with the stories they adore, through inventive dishes you can taste at Netflix House."

The Radical Pepperoni, inspired by Stranger Things, creates a nostalgic spirit. Dishes like Nonna’s Sunday Sauce pay homage to Nonnas, which is a movie about grandmothers running a restaurant in Staten Island. The dessert list includes treats like:

The Rest in Chocolate lava cake, inspired by Wednesday

The USS Butterscotch Sundae

A nod to Stranger Things

A browned-butter cake paired with popcorn pastry cream and caramel-coated popcorn

Netflix Bites offers fans a convenient way to savor the flavors of their favorite shows, and no ticket is required to enter.