Is JADE hinting at future collabs with Chappell Roan and KATSEYE?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Jade Thirlwall attends The Music Industry Trust Awards 2024 (MITS) on November 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Jade Thirlwall, who recently dropped her debut studio album THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY, opened up in an episode of Capital Buzz’ Making The Album' podcast about her dream collaborations.

The former Little Mix member, whilst discussing her album's creation process, expressed that she wanted to work with Chappell Roan and Katseye. The 32-year-old singer recently opened for Roan at her Edinburgh concert.

Thirlwall’s statement about collaborating with Roan comes after she stated in a September 10, 2025, Vogue interview that she wanted to be the “next main pop girly” like Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

She told the magazine that she wanted her music to bring joy to others:

"I live for that. I want to be one of the next main pop girlies, and I want to create music that brings people joy or helps them vent frustrations. Songs like FUFN and Plastic Box have that euphoric escapism. That’s what I’m always striving for myself,

She added:

"I hope that projects onto my fans—especially my LGBTQ+ fans, whom I adore. I’m aware that I have quite a predominant fan base from that community, so I’m always trying to give people a source of happiness amongst all the political and societal drivel that we’re going through right now."

Jade Thirlwall breaks down her debut album THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY with Capital Buzz

THAT’S SHOWBIZ BABY was released on September 12, 2025, and has ranked within the top 10 charts in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Scotland and Ireland. It’s lead track, Angel of My Dreams, was released in July 2024 and was cowritten by the singer, Steph Jones, Pablo Bowman, and Mike Sabath. It peaked at number seven on the U.K. Singles chart.

Jade told Capital she wanted her lead track to “surprise people.” She added that she wanted the track to sound almost like a musical. The singer revealed that the inspiration for the second track IT Girl came from a clause in a Little Mix contract.

For FUFN, Jade told the interviewer that it was a way for her to use her platform to speak out politically. Plastic Box, the fourth track, is the singer’s “favorite kind of song.”

For Midnight Cowboy, the singer was inspired by some of her favorite actors. Unconditional was a love letter to her mom, and Self Saboteur is about the conflict one has with oneself when you are enjoying something but know it’s bad for you.

Her friend Tove Lo began assembling the Lip Service track, and Jade loved the concept and developed the song.

Natural at Disaster, Headache, Glitch, Before You Break My Heart, and Silent Disco are some of her favorite songs on the album.

