When is McDonald’s bringing back controversial McRib back? Date, previous controversy and more to know

McDonald’s is bringing back controversial McRib (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The McRib sandwich is set to return to select McDonald’s locations across the United States on November 11. While it will not be available nationwide, some fans will once again be able to find the limited-time item at participating restaurants, continuing the fast-food chain’s tradition of periodically bringing back the cult-favorite sandwich.

McDonald’s has long leaned into the nostalgia and fan enthusiasm surrounding the McRib. The sandwich, which features a pork patty molded to resemble ribs and covered in tangy barbecue sauce, has developed a devoted following since its introduction in 1981. Its periodic returns to menus often generate significant online buzz.

Previous controversy surrounding the McRib and its “Farewell Tour”

McDonald’s played up a hype in 2022 when it announced a so-called “Farewell Tour” for the McRib, implying that it would disappear for good.



“We have good news, and we have bad news. The elusive McRib is finally back…BUT this could be your last chance to get it,” McDonald’s said at the time. “After three straight years headlining McDonald’s nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a ‘Farewell Tour,’ giving fans across the country one more chance to experience a taste of the McRib.”



However, the farewell wasn’t final. The company acknowledged that its goodbye might not last forever, stating,



“Like any true farewell tour, we’re hoping this isn’t a ‘goodbye,’ but a ‘see you later.’ Because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: You never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back.”



In keeping with the farewell-tour theme, McDonald’s also released exclusive merchandise celebrating the sandwich’s legacy.



“Since no Farewell Tour is complete without custom merch, fans will be able to show their love for this legendary sandwich long after it’s gone with limited-edition throwback-inspired merch featuring the McRib throughout the decades,” the company said.



Just a year later, the McRib made its return.



“It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year’s Farewell Tour. While it won’t be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told TheStreet.



The McRib has also drawn attention for its ingredients and production process. According to Taste Cooking,



“Despite its molded-and-stamped rib-resembling appearance, the McRib contains no bones, nor is it cut from bony parts of the pig.”



The site added that it’s made primarily from ground boneless pork shoulder mixed with water, spices, sugar and preservatives, with liquid smoke providing the barbecue flavor.