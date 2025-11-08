10 brands that have launched early Black Friday deals

10 Big Names Launch Early Black Friday Bargains (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Retailers and brands are beginning the holiday shopping season earlier than ever, with Black Friday deals appearing earlier than usual. At Best Buy, you can already find huge tech deals, as well as home or beauty products at Sephora, Yeti and Helix.

Some of these offers expire by the weekend, while others remain available throughout November, giving people extra time to snag discounts. Below are ten brands offering standout early Black Friday deals on gadgets, clothing, home goods and more.

10 major brands offering early Black Friday discounts

Here are the best early Black Friday discounts.

Best Buy

Best Buy is beginning its early Black Friday sale with offers on trendy electronics such as OLED televisions, gaming headsets, and laptops. Their Doorbuster deals comprise limited-time offers. It runs throughout this weekend. Customers will have a chance to grab reliable technological products before the next series of offers.

Buffy

Buffy is offering 25% off sitewide and 35% off sets as part of its early sale. Among those sold is the Cloud Comforter, which was previously a winner of the Good Housekeeping Bedding Award, and the Breeze Sheet Set. The two products are also characterized by a comfortable feel and elegant style.

Sephora

Through November 10, Sephora is giving customers 30% off on its Sephora Collection product lineup and up to 20% off on other products. All shoppers have to do is enter the code EVERYTHING during checkout to save on their desired beauty products.

American Eagle

American Eagle and Aerie are offering discounted products of up to 50% during their initial holiday sale. Also popular among numerous customers is the AE jeans due to its different styles and the low price it offers.

Apple

Apple’s official store provides gift cards with certain purchases, but big retailers like Amazon are cutting prices on AirPods, iPads and Apple Watches. Buyers can also purchase AppleCare for extra protection.

Yeti

Yeti is kicking off the holiday season with early discounts. Shoppers can get 20% off on selected travel mugs and bundles, plus 30% off the much-loved Rambler drinkware. Kitchen pros have tested and praised these products.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s has launched month-long Black Friday deals. They are offering 15% off special-order doors and windows. You can also find savings on various tools and home improvement must-haves.

Helix

Use the code BF25 to save 25% across the Helix site. This limited-time sale includes their recommended Luxe and Elite mattresses, both favored by sleep specialists.

Albany Park

Albany Park is kicking off an early sale with discounts of up to 30% on everything across the site. Some items, such as the Park sectional and Lido sofa, have been marked down even more. The brand also offers free shipping and quick assembly, adding to its convenience.

Dirt Devil

Dirt Devil has an early Black Friday offer with 25% off its Portable Carpet Cleaner. This product is renowned for its compactness and effectiveness, making it a great value choice.