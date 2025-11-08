“Even the robots are taking Sundays off”: Internet reacts as Chick-Fil-A launches first-ever vending machine

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 05: A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. According to an annual survey produced by the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has maintained its position as America's favorite restaurant for the eighth straight year in a row. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A has opened its first vending machine, offering customers a new way to grab some of their go-to menu items. They call this machine a “market fridge,” and it made its debut at Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.

The fridge maintains the ideal temperature for food storage and features a touchscreen interface and a cashless payment system. Chick-fil-A workers refill it every day, and sensors inside keep track of time and temperature to ensure the food meets the company’s standards.

The vending machine offers a small range of cold food items. People can pick a Cool Wrap with avocado lime ranch dressing, a Southwest Veggie Wrap with creamy salsa, or one of two kinds of Waffle Potato Chips—original flavor or Chick-fil-A sauce flavor. Snacks cost about $2, and entrées are priced up to $8. Hot foods and drinks are currently unavailable.

This effort focuses on assisting hospital staff, patients, and visitors who may require food outside of regular meal hours. Running 24/6, from Monday to Saturday, the machine follows Chick-fil-A’s rule of staying closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A have launched their first ever vending machine that operates 24 hours a day, but shuts down on Sundays pic.twitter.com/2VhP1Y0grn — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 8, 2025

"Even the robots are taking Sundays off now," an X user commented.

Fans share mixed reactions to Chick-fil-A’s Sunday vending machine policy

The launch of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever vending machine has sparked a wide range of reactions online, reflecting fans’ fascination with the brand’s balance between innovation and tradition

"ill take 3 vending machines, contact me on sundays folks," an X user commented.

"You can't help but admire their passion for Sunday's," another reacted.

"Pokemon card collectors would be glitching tf outta this thing to work on Sundays," one wrote.

The company’s decision to shut down the vending machine on Sundays became a talking point.

"The days when I want Chick - fil - A on a Sunday is the worse," another user reacted.

"It’s just a fridge for a couple wraps. You get excited over anything," a user wrote.

"Shutting down a vending machine on Sunday is beyond stupid," one said.

Currently, the Augusta machine stands alone as the only one in existence. Chick-fil-A hasn’t announced whether it’ll add more machines, although the idea aligns with the company’s push to utilize technology and innovative ideas to enhance its service.

For the time being, they’re testing this single location to see how well convenience mixes with their promise of offering high-quality and consistent service.