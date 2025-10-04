"She knows enough English to argue": Internet reacts as woman claims Chick-Fil-A worker discriminated against her for ordering in Spanish

A Chick-fil-A restaurant (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

A woman shared her viral interaction with a Chick-fil-A employee. The woman uploaded the video on her TikTok account (@luchiacm) on October 2, 2025. In the video, the fast food employee seemed unable to understand the woman's order due to her accent.

He cursed at her in Spanish and told her to go. When the woman asked what his problem was, he replied, saying her English was the problem.

She then asked if Hispanics were not allowed at the location, the unidentified man noted that they were allowed, but only if they spoke English.

The TikTok user repeated her order and told the employee to do his job. He then told her to leave in Spanish.

The incident took place at a Chick-fil-A location in Durham, North Carolina. The Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk reuploaded the video on Instagram.

Netizens bashed the man, saying he was having a full conversation with the woman despite claiming he couldn't understand her.

One user (@_eatpraytravel) jokingly said that the woman knew enough English to argue with him.

"I'm confused because she knows enough English to argue so I know she know how to say a #2 with a lemonade lol wtf," they wrote.

A netizen talks about the viral video (Photo: Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some netizens supported the woman, saying they could understand her English.

Netizens discuss the viral video (Photo: Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Some internet users noted that they had never had such an interaction with any staff of the fast food chain.

One netizen (@highclass_richnicca) stated that the man was seemingly behaving like a McDonald's employee.

Netizens discuss the viral video (Photo: Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Netizens continued to criticize the employee's behavior. One user (@dcchevyboy95) jokingly said that ICE would gladly hire him with a joining bonus for arguing with an immigrant.

Netizens discuss the viral video (Photo: Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Chick-fil-A has not released a statement regarding the viral TikTok video

The two videos uploaded by luchiacm have garnered over 3 million views, more than 280,000 likes, and nearly 20,000 comments. The popular fast food chain has not addressed the video.

While the company states on its website that it is focused on EEO (Equal Employment Opportunity), non-harassment, diversity, equity, and inclusion, it also mentions that franchised local operators run most of its stores.

Chick-fil-A is not responsible for all employment matters in its restaurant, such as hiring, training, scheduling, supervision, and all terms and conditions of employment.

However, Chick-fil-A noted that it is committed to working with "intention and humility" and building business with its "greatest asset," which is its employees.

"At Chick-fil-A, Inc., our commitment is to approach this work with intention and humility, always believing the best in one another and striving for common ground. We continue on our journey, and we're honored by the opportunity to steward our organization's greatest asset, our people, and are energized by the road ahead," Chick-fil-A stated.

The man in the viral TikTok has not been identified. Some netizens in the comment section claimed that he was fired from his job.

Notably, the information is unverified. The woman shared on her TikTok that she would share more details about the matter soon.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Chick-fil-A viral video.