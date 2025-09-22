What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for September 22, 2025

Cane Ashby (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless aired on September 22, 2025, Cane’s return to Genoa City unsettled the Abbotts, and his meeting with Traci brought back old memories. At the same time, Billy’s anger grew, setting up a risky clash.

Meanwhile, Mariah’s sudden disappearance left Tessa worried. With Daniel’s help, she planned to retrace Mariah’s steps, even if it meant finding disturbing truths. Her determination added more suspense to an already tense day in Genoa City.

As the Abbotts faced Billy’s behavior and Cane’s bold plans, Traci and Phyllis reflected on past pain. The episode mixed family drama, business battles, and personal struggles, showing that Cane’s return was creating chaos for everyone.

Tessa’s determination to uncover Mariah’s truth

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Daniel told Tessa he had promised to look after Mariah and Aria while Mariah was gone. He was worried because Mariah hinted she might not return. Tessa admitted she was shocked, especially after Mariah confessed she had tried to kill someone before suddenly leaving.

Hurt and desperate for answers, Tessa decided to check the hotel where Mariah had stayed. Though scared of what she might find, she couldn’t ignore the mystery. Daniel, seeing the risk, offered to go with her and support her in uncovering the truth.

Cane’s growing power and Billy’s resistance

On Cane’s train, Billy refused to accept Cane’s new power. Cane told him to focus on Sally, but Billy wouldn’t listen. Thinking Michael had replaced him, Billy stormed off, angry and ready for revenge.

Cane then ordered Michael to keep Billy in check. At Society, Billy saw through the plan and warned that Cane had made a dangerous enemy. His threat showed he was ready to fight Cane’s new agenda.

Traci’s return and Abbott family concerns

At the Abbott mansion on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane welcomed Traci home and told her about Cane’s return. They also worried about Billy’s troubling behavior. Traci remembered her past with Cane, admitting he once wanted more than friendship and had even inspired one of her books.

Traci found it hard to understand Cane’s new power and the Aristotle Dumas situation. Later at Society, she ran into Michael, and they shared their worries about Billy. Their talk showed how much Cane’s comeback was changing Genoa City.

Cane and Traci’s reunion

When Cane came to Society with Phyllis, he warmly greeted Traci. Their short reunion had a flirty tone that Phyllis quickly noticed. Cane then stepped outside to push Michael about handling Billy, while Traci and Phyllis reflected on their past troubles with Martin Laurent.

Cane later returned to Traci, and their talk showed a spark that hinted at unfinished feelings. The light moment still carried tension, especially with Phyllis watching, suggesting Traci might be drawn back into Cane’s messy world.

Billy plots with Jack

The evening grew tense when Billy arrived at the Abbott mansion. Jack and Diane were surprised, but Billy admitted Jack had been right about Cane’s schemes. Putting aside his pride, he suggested they work together to take Cane down.

This showed Billy’s anger had reached its peak, but he was ready to fight smart. Jack now had to decide whether to join his brother or let Cane gain more control in Genoa City.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.


