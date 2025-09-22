Big Brother 27 spoilers: Tensions rise as houseguest confesses dread over targeting their closest ally

Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Getty)

Big Brother Season 27 is inching closer to its long-awaited finale, which is set to premiere on September 28, 2025.

The competition is now down to only five contestants, each vying to play their best game to outlast the others and take home the $750,000 cash prize.

To make it this far in the contest, the houseguests relied on alliances and personal connections. One such bond developed between Morgan and Vince as they worked together to target players who threatened to sabotage their gameplay.

However, they failed to see eye to eye when Morgan asked Vince to target Lauren in the previous week.

According to her, Lauren was a threat to her safety, but to Vince, she was harmless and his ally.

Week 10, which saw a double eviction, witnessed the exits of Lauren and Kelley from the house.

Although Vince had put Lauren on the block after Morgan pleaded with him to do so, it was during Morgan’s special Head of Household reign that Lauren was sent packing.

Recent Big Brother live feeds captured Morgan confiding in Vince that if Lauren were still in the house, she would have put her up on the block beside him.

The disclosure shocked Vince because he saw Morgan as his “number one” in the house. Morgan, however, explained:



“I needed to separate you two. It really would have made me feel like you wanted to have your cake and eat it too.”



Big Brother Season 27 live feeds update: Morgan makes a shocking confession to Vince







During a private chat in the Head of Household (HOH) room, Morgan confessed that she dreaded the thought of having to put Vince on the block.



“‘Cause if Lauren stayed and I won HOH, I would have put you and Lauren next to each other,” she stated.



The revelation took Vince by surprise, as he said, “ Wow, what the f***?” Considering the fact that they were each other’s number ones in the game, he had not expected Morgan to try to betray him.

Seeing how shocked Vince was, Morgan explained her strategy, saying she needed to separate him from Lauren so that he would not be safeguarded from two ends, by two people who were each other’s opponents.



“You wanted to have your number one over here and your number one over here, and it was just like, ‘Hey girls, have at it. Fight it up. I’m watching.’ And I was not okay with that,” she said.



The Big Brother cast member then described how hurt she was when Vince did not “feel some type of way” about Lauren, knowing that she would target her during her HOH.

Vince argued that it did affect him, but Morgan remained unconvinced, implying that she expected a bigger reaction from him.

She then recalled how Vince tried to console her with other strategies, which only added to her worries and disappointment.



“It didn’t seem like there was much urgency or much like, ‘What the f**k? You’re on the block. Like, I’m pissed.’ You were still hanging out with Lauren and you were still having a good time and I’m just like, I literally felt on an island,” Morgan added.



The Big Brother houseguest confessed that it was the first time she felt alone and unsupported by her biggest ally in the house.

Nonetheless, it was not enough for Morgan to end things with Vince, as she continued to work with him, ensuring that their spots in the competition remained consolidated.

Stay tuned for more updates.