What happened on Days of Our Lives today? Recap for September 22, 2025

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on September 22, 2025, Tate visited Brady and Marlena, leading to emotional talks, while others in Salem faced challenges with love, trust, and tough decisions. Alliances shifted, and secrets came to light.

Tate’s visit caused both tension and warmth. He confessed to his dad about his complicated relationships with Holly and Sophia, prompting Brady to give tough but caring advice. Elsewhere, Sarah shared good news about her baby, Marlena offered support, and Johnny and Chanel worried about adopting baby Tesoro.

Holly confronted Tate, escalating their conflict, while Sophia and Johnny’s interaction hinted at future complications with Tesoro. The episode ended with suspense over who would adopt the baby, leaving Salem residents facing emotional challenges and tough choices.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Monday, September 22, 2025

Tate drops in at Brady’s

Tate’s surprise visit shocked Brady and Marlena. He first checked on Rachel, but soon admitted he needed advice about his messy relationships with Sophia and Holly. He confessed to using Sophia’s feelings to get information, even kissing her, which frustrated Brady.

Brady told Tate to calm down, stay faithful to Holly, and focus on college while leaving the harder issues to the adults. Still, he appreciated Tate being honest and ended the talk with cautious understanding.

Sarah shares good news about Tesoro

At the hospital on Days of Our Lives, Rafe brought baby Tesoro for his twelve-week checkup with Sarah. Both were happy with the baby’s health, though Rafe felt sad thinking about giving him up.

Marlena later joined Sarah, and they talked about Rachel’s struggles and the challenges of parenthood.

Sarah felt partly responsible for Rachel’s problems, but Marlena reassured her. They also discussed Xander and Sarah’s relationship, and Marlena offered to help them reconnect, giving Sarah hope.

Johnny and Chanel’s adoption dilemma

Johnny worried about missing Titan’s press conference and how it might hurt his career and adoption plans. Chanel reassured him, saying his teaching job was a plus, and their determination gave them hope, though things might not go smoothly.

After Chanel’s pep talk, Johnny went for coffee with Grandpa Roman, while Chanel got ready to meet Paulina. Their talks showed the stress of adoption and balancing work with personal life.

Holly confronts Tate

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, Holly saw Ari applying for an internship while Sophia showed up with a more scheming attitude. Holly overheard a talk about her and Tate, so she confronted him. The argument got heated, and Holly punched Tate, ending their relationship.

This moment showed the ups and downs of young love in Salem. Holly’s strong reaction left Tate shocked and set up more drama for future episodes.

Who will get Tesoro?

Rafe pushed baby Tesoro through the square and ran into Brady, who took a moment to interact with the little one. Rafe explained that if Sophia had left Tesoro behind, she probably did it out of fear but with good intentions. Meanwhile, Sophia watched Johnny and Chanel talking about the adoption from a distance, which added more tension to the situation.

The episode ended on a mix of hope and uncertainty. Chanel and Johnny seemed likely to adopt Tesoro with Paulina’s approval, but Sophia’s reaction suggested there could still be problems ahead. The final scene left viewers wondering who would actually bring Tesoro home, keeping the suspense alive for future episodes.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

