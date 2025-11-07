What did Mary J. Blige say about D’Angelo’s death? Singer opens up about losing the late Grammy winner

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Mary J. Blige attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/VF25/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Mary J. Blige is still shocked about the death of her colleague D’Angelo. The Family Affair crooner, who had co-headlined The Liberian Tour with D’Angelo from 2012 to 2013, revealed in an exclusive interview with People published on November 7, 2025, that she couldn’t believe the late R&B singer and his girlfriend Angie Stone were no longer alive.

Stone died in a car crash in March 2025, and the Send It On hitmaker passed away in October 2025 following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Blige stated:

"I worked with him and Angie. I knew Angie very well, and I knew D'Angelo very well, and I'm just still shocked. I just can't believe that both of them are gone."

She added that D’Angelo and his partner were friendly people to work with and know. She described the R&B singer as a “beautiful, beautiful person.”

Mary J. Blige recently premiered her new concert film, For My Fans

The R&B legend’s For My Fans concert film showed in theatres on November 5, 2025. The second showing is scheduled for November 8, 2025.



The movie follows her April 2025 show at Madison Square Garden from her For My Fans tour. The North American tour boasted 27 dates and kicked off in January 2025. The tour, which promoted her Gratitude album, concluded in April of the same year.

The singer explained the rationale behind naming the tour For My Fans:

"That's why I named it The For My Fans Tour. It's really about the fans in all the Mary J. Blige concerts. We've grown together. If it weren't for them, there would be none of this," she says. "So it's all about their reaction to the music I've been putting out for years and how much they love and support me."

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more interesting articles.