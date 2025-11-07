"It's not funny": Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause alleges Blake joked about beating Emma

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset season 9 has wrapped up, but the fallout between former best friends Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernon is continuously making headlines.

Emma, who had broken up with Blake Davis during season 9 of Selling Sunset, however, reconciled at the reunion, disapproved of Chrishell due to her dislike for Blake and his insensitive remarks and social opinions.

Chrishell felt that Blake was completely different from what he seemed on the show, and she did not approve of his homophobic and racist comments made openly, as she is married to singer G Flip, who is a queer member, and her friend Chelsea is a black woman.

In the latest interview with Bustle published on November 7, 2025, the 44-year-old actor opened up about how she has become a bad person in the whole feud; however, she can not be okay with her friend being mistreated, as she alleged further:

"He thought it was funny to say, ‘If you ever do that again, I’ll beat you.’ Who jokes about that? It’s not funny."

Chrishell Stause has announced her exit from Selling Sunset after 9 seasons, citing reasons of bad mental health

In her recent interview with Bustle, Chrishell Stause opened up about the tension between her and Selling Sunset co-star Emma Hernan, considering that much of their conflict is caused by Hernan’s relationship with her boyfriend, Blake Davis, whom Stause says she simply couldn’t support.

She claimed that Davis made several disturbing remarks, including comparing being nonbinary to having a mental illness, which hit her since Stause’s partner, musician G Flip, identifies as nonbinary.

Stause also alleged that Davis had shared offensive posts online and made comments that she found deeply inappropriate, as she noted:

He compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness. He constantly posts anti-trans stuff… He thinks it’s too woke if you don’t sing the N word in songs. He posted something the other day, with a gun in view, saying he wants to ‘sue [me for lying] my d*ck off.’

Stause also expressed about how the show portrayed the situation, saying that editing made her look like the wrong one, explaining that her opinion has been completely left out:

"With Emma, I just look like an overbearing friend. But there are so many things that would’ve completely vindicated me and my opinion, and they left all of it out."

However, Stause feels her concern was not just about how she was perceived but also about protecting her friend.

She shared that during Hernan and Davis’s on-and-off relationship, Hernan would confide in her about horrific things Davis allegedly said and did, including jokes about beating her that Stause found unacceptable.

Chrishell Stause has officially confirmed that she’s done with Selling Sunset for good, explaining that while it wasn’t an easy decision, it was ultimately the right one for her, admitting:

"I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down."

She noted that the show’s producers were convincing her to stay; however, she made it clear that nothing could change her mind this time.

Stause jokingly said that not even Jesus Christ himself or Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello, who she claimed has been calling and texting 100 times a day, could make her return for season 10 of Selling Sunset, explaining her choice further:

"I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health," she added.

During the Selling Sunset reunion on November 5, 2025, Chrishell Stause opened up about her fractured friendship with Emma Hernan, reflecting on how difficult it had become to stand by and watch her friend repeat the same painful cycle, sharing:

"I was there to help pick her up when they would break up, and I would hear all of these horrible things, horrific things."

She explained that it was heartbreaking to watch someone she cared about go back to a situation she believed was damaging, adding:

"You never want your friend to go back to that. What I can do is extract myself from a situation that is a toxic cycle."

Stause also addressed the strain on their friendship, saying that she could no longer get answers from Hernan and felt that honesty was missing between them, adding that Hernan’s growing distance had deeply hurt her, noting:

"You are flaking on your friends, and I really take that as a hit to the friendship."

Stay tuned for more updates.