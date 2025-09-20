The Young and The Restless: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from The Young and The Restless (Images via Facebook/TheYoungAndTheRestless)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Genoa City, Wisconsin, and several interesting plot points will be explored.

According to the spoilers, Kyle Abbott will continue to make wrong decisions regarding his relationship with Claire Newman and keep doing things to push her further away.

Spoilers reveal that Victoria Newman will end up giving him some relationship advice and will also bring up Holden Novak.

Meanwhile, Billy Abbott and Cane Ashby would have a huge, heated confrontation on a train, and Billy would continue to focus on trying to use Cane’s Artificial Intelligence software to gain revenge on Victor Newman.

In addition to these developments, spoilers reveal that Audra Charles will continue trying to get back together with her former partner, Nate Hastings.

Spoilers reveal that she would have a conversation with him, but he would end up breaking her heart and letting her down.

3 major developments to expect on The Young and The Restless from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025

1) Kyle Abbott will try to fix things between him and Claire Newman, but end up messing it up further, and also receive relationship advice from Victoria Newman

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Young and The Restless, spoilers reveal that Kyle Abbott will continue to do and say things that would push Claire Newman further away from him, rather than him being able to fix their broken relationship.

Spoilers reveal that Kyle will continue to pressurize Claire to get back together with him, and that would make her feel suffocated instead.

Victoria Newman would meet with Kyle and give him some relationship advice. She would advise him not to be insecure about Holden Novak and Claire’s friendship.

However, Claire would spend time with Holden and tell him that things were getting too much for her in Genoa City and he would invite her to come along with him for his business trip to Los Angeles.

2) Cane Ashby and Billy Abbott will have a huge confrontation and argument on the train regarding Victor Newman and Cane’s new software

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Young and The Restless reveal that Cane Ashby and Billy Abbott will have a huge argument on the train.

Billy will end up proposing to Cane to get back on their revenge plot against Victor Newman, and also to acquire Cane’s artificial intelligence software.

However, Cane would make it clear that he does not appreciate Billy’s impulsive behavior and meltdowns and would warn him that his grudge against Victor could cost him his collaboration with Cane.

Cane would tell Billy that he did not need him to do his dirty work any longer. Cane would also meet with Victor to discuss new terms and conditions with him.

3) Audra Charles will try her best to win back Nate Hastings, but will unfortunately not be successful in her endeavors

In the coming episodes of The Young and The Restless, Audra Charles will try her best to fix her broken relationship with Nate Hastings, but things will not go according to plan.

Spoilers reveal that Nate would tell her that he does not trust her anymore and turn her down. Audra will get her heart broken and be extremely hurt.

Fans can watch the show on CBS and Paramount+.