General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (September 22 to 26, 2025)

A still from General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025, reveal that things will get extremely dramatic for the residents of Port Charles, New York, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled. According to the spoilers, Molly Lansing Davis will end up having a conversation with Alexis Davis and share with her mother about her feelings for Cody Bell.

Spoilers also reveal that Brook Lynn Quartermaine will end up getting involved in the situation regarding Cody Bell as well.

Meanwhile, Nathan West will end up returning to Port Charles, and the residents of the city will end up asking him multiple questions regarding an accident he had been involved in.

Lulu Spencer will also spend time with Nathan. In addition to these developments, Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer will find out about Monica Quartermaine’s death and be extremely upset about it.

Both of them would also end up worrying about Jason Morgan and Michael Corinthos during this trying time for all of them.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from September 22, 2025, to September 26, 2025

1) Molly Lansing Davis will talk to Alexis Davis and share with her about her feelings for Cody Bell, and end up receiving some relationship advice from her mother

In the upcoming week’s episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Molly Lansing Davis will have a conversation with Alexis Davis regarding her romantic feelings for Cody Bell.

Her mother will end up giving her some relationship advice to her daughter while at the Quartermaine stables, Cody will still have Outback, and Brook Lynn Quartermaine will pay him a visit.

Spoilers reveal that Cody will plead with Brook and tell her that he knows he cannot have a dog, and will promise to make sure that Outback heads home shortly

However, Brook would tell Cody that since a Quartermaine had made the rules for the stables, only a Quartermaine could change them.

Cody would end up feeling extremely upset, and Brook would end up making an exception for him.

2) Nathan West will return to Port Charles and end up having to answer questions regarding an accident he had been involved in

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of General Hospital reveal that Nathan West will return to Port Charles, and the residents of the city will end up asking him many questions regarding an accident he had been involved in.

Lulu Spencer will end up wondering how Nathan had survived and endured the accident. Spoilers reveal that Nathan had been involved in the same project as Britt and Professor Henry Hank Dalton.

Spoilers hint that Anna Devane will have an extremely strong feeling regarding the fact that Cesar Faison had a role to play in Britt and Nathan’s mysterious visits back to Port Charles.

3) Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer will find out about Monica Quartermaine’s death and worry about Jason Morgan and Michael Corinthos

In the upcoming episodes of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that Sonny Corinthos and Carly Spencer will come to know about Monica Quartermaine’s demise and mourn her.

The two of them would also worry about Jason Morgan and Michael Corinthos and also talk about how they had a complicated relationship with the Quartermaine family.

Fans can watch the show on ABC Network and Hulu.