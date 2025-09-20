The Young and the Restless weekly preview sees Victor pressure Cane, Holden tempt Claire with an LA trip and Sally delivers bad news to Audra

Clockwise from left, Holden, Claire, Victor, Cane, Sally and Audra on The young and the Restless

Temptations and changed plans rewrite The Young and the Restless storyline for the week of September 22, 2025. While Sally and Audra plan to revive their lives after the recent bad news, Victor continues to blackmail Cane. On the other side, Holden offers to take Claire on a friendly trip to LA, which she considers accepting.

The previous week on The Young and the Restless found Sally walking out on Billy as the latter accepted Cane’s illegal proposal. As Sally turned to Jack for help, she learnt that Billy pulled Jack’s funds off Abbott Communications, leaving her jobless. Meanwhile, Jack roped in Victoria to convince Billy against joining Cane. On the other hand, Cane dropped Billy, finding his inclusion a burden on his plans.

Elsewhere, Mariah met Daniel before leaving town for her therapy. She tasked him with taking care of Tessa and baby Aria. The conversation disturbed Daniel and he shared his feelings with his father. However, Danny insisted that Daniel should be open to acknowledging the fact that he is falling in love with Tessa.

Meanwhile, the long-running CBS soap saw Cane failing to please Lily once again. However, he called Amanda, Phyllis and Michael to embark on their plan again. Before that, Michael was with Lauren, who suspected that her husband was getting back to work for Victor. On the other hand, Lauren presented Christine with three wedding gown designs to select from for her D-day.

The Young and the Restless: Victor continues to coerce Cane

Victor has been blackmailing Cane with the intel he has on the latter’s father. Since Victor’s intel may destroy Cane’s reputation and company, the latter wants to play it safe. However, he is not convinced about handing Victor his AI software to take down the Abbotts.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Victor will call Cane to his office in the upcoming week to offer an appealing deal. Since Victor will believe this is a great deal for Cane, the latter will promise to look into it.

However, the Newman head will threaten to pull the deal off the table by the end of the meeting, leaving Cane with a very small window to consider the offer. With the only option of an immediate decision, Cane will likely find himself in a fix.

The Young and the Restless: Holden has an enticing invitation

Things are not running smoothly between Claire and Kyle. While the latter is trying his very best to reconcile, Claire cannot trust him anymore. As such, she seems to be leaning more on Holden while he harbors romantic affections for her.

The upcoming episodes of The Young and the Restless will see Claire complaining about her life around Kyle in town. She will express her wish to run away from her problems. As such, Holden will offer to take her to LA with him while he is on a business trip for Cane’s work.

While Claire compares this with Kyle’s offer to take her to Paris, Holden will likely insist that a quick trip with a friend will be relaxing for Claire. Claire will likely accept this invitation to leave town with Holden.

The Young and the Restless: Sally has distressing news

Recently, Sally learnt that Billy forced Jack to pull away funds from Abbott Communications. As such, Sally’s career plan is derailed. She will likely meet Audra to inform her about the same, since Audra was to start her new job at Abbott Communications with Sally.

As Sally laments Billy’s move, Audra will be shaken up to find herself jobless again since her Vibrante failure. However, later, the friends may get together to plan something anew. The duo will realize that self-pity will likely not solve their issues. However, Audra may indulge in a last try at convincing Nate to forgive her and get back with her.

Tune in to The Young and the Restless to catch Sally and Audra’s future plans as Cane makes a tough decision and Claire gives in to temptation.