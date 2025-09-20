Big Brother 27 spoilers - Regret sets in, and emotions heighten after HOH reveals eviction plans

Keanu from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 is now in its 11th week, with the competition intensifying daily. As the number of houseguests decreases, alliances get tested and trust gets broken.

Week 11 started with Vince becoming the new Head of Household and nominating Keanu and Ava for the upcoming eviction ceremony, despite assuring Keanu that he planned to backdoor Morgan.

Vince later made it clear that Keanu was his main target.

As a result, Keanu felt betrayed and regretted trusting Vince blindly. The live feeds showed him reviewing his own game thus far and realizing that he should have stayed closer to Rachel, as she was the only person who had never lied to him.

In a conversation with Vince, Keanu called him out for lying to him “to the very end.” However, he did not blame Vince for how everything played out. Instead, he held himself accountable for becoming too trusting of him in the game.



“Literally everybody that I ever advocated for, fought for, stabbed me in the back, dude. That’s a tough way to go out,” Keanu said.



Vince listened silently, knowing he had done what was necessary to protect his position in the game that was slowly nearing its end.

Big Brother season 27 live feeds update: Keanu believes Rachel’s elimination sabotaged his game more than anything else







Keanu realized his days in the house were numbered after Morgan won the Power of Veto competition. He knew she would not use it to change the nominees, so Vince could evict him as planned.

Consequently, he felt betrayed and cornered, and regretted the decisions he had taken earlier in the game.

During a conversation with Vince, Keanu stated that it was his fault that he trusted him blindly.



“Something told me to keep trusting you through the tears, all that s**t. It’s all good, bro,” he added.



The Big Brother star added that his “biggest regret” was that he tried to get Vince to backdoor Rachel when she was “literally the only person that never lied to me in here.”

Irrespective of the houseguests’ opinion of her, Keanu believed she had been true to him.

He recalled planning to backdoor Rachel because she tried to get Rylie out, unaware that Rylie had been trying to target him all along.

The alum mentioned that he was under the impression that Rachel was not considerate of his gameplay. However, he admitted he made a mistake in judging her.

Consequently, he was upset that the only person who had his back in the game, in this case, Rachel, had eliminated herself.

Shortly after, Keanu confided in Vince that all he needed to do was “lock in” for the Head of Household competition to ensure his safety.

However, he took it lightly because he assumed he would be safe from eviction if Vince won.



“I don’t know why I trusted you, bro. To a fault, dude. I have no idea why. You literally gave me every reason not to, and I still did. That’s crazy to me,” the Big Brother star expressed.



Keanu added that he would not repeat the same mistakes when he played the game again. Vince argued that it would not be the “same experience.”

Upon hearing that, Keanu stated that maybe it would be a regular season where houseguests would make alliances that would actually be more than two people.

He then complained about people not wanting to form alliances with him, despite his “competition prowess.”

Lastly, Keanu concluded that Rachel’s elimination was the turning point for his game because it sabotaged his position in the house.

Stay tuned for more updates.