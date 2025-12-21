Would Westfield Malls be open on Christmas 2025? Store hours, dates and more explored

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 14: Pedestrians walk by a the Westfield San Francisco Centre on June 14, 2023 in San Francisco, California. San Francisco's downtown continues to struggle with keeping retail and commercial properties rented following the COVID-19 pandemic, and lags behind all major cities in the U.S. and Canada. Westfield has stopped making payments on a $558 million loan for their mall at 865 Market St. weeks after their anchor tenant Nordstrom announced plans to pull out of the mall. Downtown San Francisco has an estimated 18.4 million square feet of available real estate. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Westfield Mall will be closed on Christmas Day 2025, allowing staff the opportunity to spend time with their families and loved ones during the religious and cultural holiday.

The retailer's outlets are open for reduced hours on Christmas Eve, with regular store hours from December 15 to December 23, 2025, being 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Boxing Day 2025 shopping hours are 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. General store hours for Saturday are between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The following day, reduced hours are expected, with shoppers coming in from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. On New Year's Eve, stores are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On the first day of the New Year, Westfield Mall will provide services at its physical locations from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



More details on Westfield Mall's Christmas offerings

The retail chain is offering 12 days of deals for Nespresso, which ends on December 22, 2025. Customers enjoy daily gifts for each coffee or espresso purchase at any of the participating outlets.

Pet photo sessions with Santa are ongoing at Westfield. Owners can capture festive memories with cute photo sessions from November 10 to December 22, 2025.

Pandora stores in Westfield are selling holiday-themed jewelry at 30% off from now till December 24, 2025. Visit the Christmas-themed photo booths at Westfield for cute photos with Santa from now till. December 24, 2025.

Under Armour is offering 20% off items sold to first responders, healthcare officials, teachers and educators, military veterans, those in active service duty, their spouses, and family members from now until December 25, 2025.

Shake Shack is offering Holiday shakes till December 27, 2025.

