Brooks Nader dodges Tom Brady dating rumors on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Brooks Nader (Image via Getty)

Brooks Nader addressed speculation surrounding her personal life during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where a lighthearted exchange quickly turned into pointed questions about her rumored connection to Tom Brady.

The moment unfolded live as host Andy Cohen teased Nader about headlines that linked her to the retired football star following a July 2024 party appearance.

Cohen, who was joined by Erika Jayne on the episode, set the tone early. Referencing Jayne’s estranged husband, Tom Girardi, Cohen said,



“You both dated guys named Tom, well, you more than her.”



Nader, 28, immediately pushed back, responding with a theatrical gasp and a deflection that became one of the night’s most replayed lines. Nader said,



“Andy! One’s a newscaster, one’s in jail; everyone’s [much better].”



The exchange drew laughter from the studio audience and effectively sidestepped the suggestion that Nader and Brady had ever been romantically involved.

Cohen followed up by asking, “Did you describe yours as a newscaster?”—a nod to Brady’s current role as a football analyst since retiring from the NFL.

Nader did not elaborate further, keeping the answer brief and the focus on humor rather than clarification.

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen puts Brooks Nader in the hot seat

The appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen marked one of Nader’s most candid public discussions in recent months, particularly as rumors around her dating life have intensified.

Speculation linking Nader and Brady first surfaced after both attended billionaire Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July party in 2024, a star-studded event known for generating tabloid chatter.

At the time, Us Weekly reported that the connection was overstated. According to the outlet, a source confirmed in July 2024 that Nader and Brady “never dated or hooked up,” adding that they “spoke for a few minutes” at the party and did not exchange phone numbers.

Those details have since been cited repeatedly as rumors continue to resurface.

Nader’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance also intersected with broader conversations about high-profile relationships, particularly given Jayne’s presence on the same episode.

Jayne, 54, filed for divorce from Tom Girardi in 2020, shortly before both were indicted on fraud charges.

While Jayne was cleared of any wrongdoing, Girardi was later convicted and sentenced to seven years in prison, a distinction Nader referenced pointedly in her on-air quip.

Beyond the Brady rumors, Cohen steered the conversation toward Nader’s more recent and publicly acknowledged relationship with Gleb Savchenko.

The two met as partners during Dancing With the Stars Season 33 and quickly became one of the season’s most talked-about off-screen pairings.

“I was newly divorced, and I told them, ‘Give me the hottest, douchiest guy,’ and they gave me Gleb,” Nader said during the broadcast, referring to her divorce from ex-husband Billy Haire.



“I felt as though there was so much sexual tension on the first day we met that it would just get worse and worse. I just wanted to … let’s see what we’re working with! I was like, ‘Let’s just get that over with.’”



Nader later characterized their physical chemistry without hesitation. She said,



“Dancers know how to … I’ve heard that from a lot of people, and it’s true. Highly recommend. Don’t marry the dancer, but f*** the dancer.”



Nader and Savchenko dated on and off for nearly a year following the conclusion of Dancing With the Stars.

The relationship ultimately ended in April, a split that Nader has addressed with openness rather than defensiveness.

Since then, she has been linked—often fleetingly—to several professional athletes, including tennis players Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, as well as Olympian Shaun White. Nader has consistently downplayed each rumor.

“I swear I’m single, and if I’m flirting, you’ve been there too. Do not judge me. Let me flirt in peace,” she told Us Weekly last month. She added a personal note about the attention.



“My poor dad, though, calls me every other day, and he’s like, ‘Now, who’s this one? Now, there’s another one. Now, who’s this one? And what am I supposed to tell my friends in Louisiana?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m having a damn conversation.’ It’s so crazy.”



Her sister, Grace Ann Nader, offered additional insight during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast, describing her sibling’s dating life as active but casual.

“It’s changing every day,” she said, adding that Brooks has a “roster” that spans multiple sports.

Throughout her Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance, Nader maintained a consistent approach: deflecting speculation with humor, confirming only what she has already made public, and avoiding assigning meaning to brief encounters.

The result was a segment that fueled conversation without offering new material for rumor escalation.

Stay tuned for more updates.