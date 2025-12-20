Love Island Australia Season 7: Where do Ross and Sharn stand today?

Ross and Sharn from Love Island Australia season 7 (Image Via Instagram/@rossco_music)

With Love Island Australia season 7 finally over, it’s time now to know about the relationship status of the Islanders post-show.

The reality dating show featured a group of hopefuls, better known as ‘Islanders,’ living together in a villa.

These Islanders hope to find love and compete with other contestants to win the show.

In the show, contestants must stay paired with another contestant to participate in the competition.

Those who are single or dumped at recoupling face elimination.

Ross and Sharn were one such couple who had been together since the beginning.

In the show, they faced things like jealousy, tensions and problems, but still managed to make their way to the finals.

They became second in the final of Love Island Australia season 7.

As reported by 9Entertainment, Ross and Sharn are together and going strong even after the show.

Ross Weightman and Sharn O’Brien discussed their relationship on Love Island Australia: Officially Unpacked podcast







The couple spoke about their relationship status on the Love Island Australia: Officially Unpacked podcast.

Host Eogon McDermott asked them the question everyone wants to know on the December 17, 2025, episode.

He asked:



“The question, because we put up a thing on the Love Island Instagram account last night going questions for the finalists and 90% of all the questions for everybody were, ‘Are you still together?’”



Sharn and Ross replied:



“Yes we are. Absolutely.”



They also discussed their living arrangements after the show.

When McDermott asked more about Sharn’s move to the Gold Coast.

Sharn replied:



“In Palm Beach, which is a 50-minute drive from Byron.”



She then explained that the duo is not moving in together and is taking “baby steps” in their relationship.

She stated:



“No, not moving in together. Baby steps. We are together, but we still have not spent a whole lot of time together. We have never been in that environment for longer than five days together besides the villa.”



Eogon further asked Sharn and Ross about the authenticity of their relationship.



“People have this question, 'Do these guys even like each other that much?' Now that show is over, what has the experience been like of seeing the commentary from start to finish?"



Sharn shared how the things were “dramatized,” and much of the “cute” stuff was not shown on the show.

She stated:



“They weren’t actually big ebbs and big flows for us. They were tiny little minuscule things that happen but they were dramatized and made out to be so much bigger than what they were. Amd you don’t see what we were really like together. You don’t see all of the cute stuff and how we were really like in there with each other.”



She added:



“Sure, there was a lot of, it seemed like a lot of s**t, but for us every little tiny thing that happened with us, it always followed by ten other amazing, sweet, really good things. So, it was really, really crappy reading all the commentary. Like, they don’t know us, and that’s okay.”



Ross and Sharn often share their couple pictures on Instagram.

The pictures are often captioned with sweet messages for each other.

The duo also recently attended the TikTok Awards together, as evident from their social media accounts.

Stay tuned for more such updates.