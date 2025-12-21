Love Island Australia Season 7: Where do Kye and Yana stand today?

Yana and Kye from Love Island Australia season 7 (Image via Instagram/@kye_lambert)

Love Island Australia season 7 winners Kye and Yana had a rocky start on the show.

Yana came to the show hoping to get a fresh start and new love after a bad breakup.

But all hell broke loose when she saw her ex, Kyle, as one of the islanders on the show.

Yana was not happy with Kyle being on the show.

She even once thought of leaving the show because of it.

But soon the duo were together and slowly started to see past their misunderstandings and fight.

They found love again, and Kyle did not waste any time to make them a couple once again.

Kyle presented Yana with a bracelet and asked her to be “exclusive” with him.

Yana also talked about their relationship on their date outside of the villa and stated:

“From the day you walked in to now, is definitely massive difference. And also a big difference from when we were together. I think this is a totally different side of both of us, and I am excited to explore it on the outside as well and see a different side to our relationship.”

Kye and Yana are still together, as reported by 9Now.

Yana stated (via 9Now)

“We definitely weren't finished with our journey together. Our feelings are honestly just growing everyday, we're stronger and stronger."

Yana and Kye talked about their relationship on Love Island Australia: Officially Unpacked podcast

The couple talked to the host, Eoghan, after the final episode and talked about people’s backlash after they got together on the show.

Yana stated:

“Yeah, it’s been so full-on, like having to relive the trauma and then hear everyone’s opinion on it. And I think the hardest part for me when I was having my downfall, like when everyone was like, ‘Oh, why did you get back with him? And all this. Um I think the hardest thing was not being able to voice my reasoning, and I am going to do that here. And I think the main thing is I’m stuck in a villa; where do I run?”

She further shared that she could have “blocked” him outside, but in the villa she had to face him.

Yana also talked about how this situation helped them conquer their past and they could “communicate” their feeling better.

She remarked:

“I think that is how we were able to conquer it and we became so much stronger from being able to actually communicate it and also it wasn’t behind a screen. Kye had to see my emotions and I had to see the things that Kai was doing as well. And I think that’s how we were able to resolve things.”

She also further talked about how the Love Island experience helped them understand each other and how they would have never gotten back together if it wasn’t for the show.

Yana said:

“ I don’t think we would be back together. Because our relationship was very toxic. And coming out of the villa. I realized that the reason it was toxic was because we never communicated. We never understood each other.”

Kye also talked about how the show helped them in their relationship.

He said:

“ So, just actually being able to speak our feelings and like communicate, you know, talking to someone while being in there as well. Like that therapy sort of like in the beach really did help...we started getting into the depth, and how I could see how it was hurting her in what I did in my actions by not communicating.”

Yana also thanked the show on her personal Instagram for getting her back to Kye.

She stated in a December 20, 2025, post:

“ Thank you, Love Island, for helping us find each other again.”

