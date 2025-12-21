Who are the judges on The Voice: Battle of Champions? Everything we know about the Season 29 coaches

Adam Levine (Image via Getty)

The judges on The Voice: Battle of Champions are Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine. They will return as coaches for Season 29 of The Voice, a special “Battle of Champions” edition that premieres in February 2026 on NBC and Peacock.​

This will be the first time in The Voice’s history that the show features only three coaches, instead of the usual four. All three are former winners of the competition.

Carson Daly will return as host for his 29th consecutive season, guiding the action from the stage at Universal Studios in Hollywood.​

The Voice: Battle of Champions coaches







For Season 29, branded as The Voice: Battle of Champions, the coaching panel consists of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Adam Levine.

Clarkson, a four‑time winner, returns for her tenth season as a coach after last appearing in Season 23. Legend, who won with Maelyn Jarmon in Season 16, returns for his eleventh season after a one‑season break. Levine, a three‑time winner, returns for his eighteenth season after sitting out Season 28.​

NBC announced the lineup on July 22, 2025, on Instagram:



“John Legend, Kelly Clarkson,and Adam Levine face off in the Battle of Champions, coming Spring 2026. #The Voice | @NBC and Peacock.”​



The network later confirmed that this is the first panel in The Voice’s history made up entirely of past winning coaches, raising the stakes for the new format​.

Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, who guided Season 28, won’t reappear in Season 29, stepping aside as the Battle of Champions lineup takes shape.

Clarkson films The Voice season 29 and The Kelly Clarkson Show season 7 simultaneously for dual NBC appearances.

The Battle of Champions format

The Voice: Battle of Champions rolls out a reworked sequence of four rounds, each one packed with an unexpected turn meant to sharpen the clash between mentors and performers.

Season 29 kicks off Monday, February 23, 2026, airing at 9/8c, launching with a two-hour opener. Then comes another extended installment midweek, on Wednesday, the 25th, at the same time. The next night, Thursday the 26th, brings a third hour-heavy broadcast. Once those three air, the show returns to its usual rhythm: one episode per week, every Monday evening at 9/8c

In the Blind Auditions, coaches compete in the “Triple Turn Competition,” vying for the most three‑chair turns; the coach with the highest number of triple turns earns a special advantage in the next round.

In the Battles, that coach automatically receives a “Super Steal,” which can be used only once and trumps any other coach’s steal attempt, guaranteeing a win for that artist.​

Each coach begins the season with 10 artists on their team, rather than the usual 12 after the Blind Auditions. In the Knockouts, each coach brings back two fan‑favorite artists from their past teams to compete in an “In‑Season All‑Star Competition."

Those six returning artists will represent their former coaches in head‑to‑head sing‑offs, and the coach whose all‑stars win the most sing‑offs will be guaranteed to have two artists from their Season 29 team in the finale.​

For this special episode, original Voice coach CeeLo Green will return to judge the all‑star competition and determine the winner of each All‑Star Showdown.

The Semi‑Final and Finale Week will kick off with a Top 9 Semi‑final and culminate in a Top 4 Finale.

For the first time in The Voice’s history, a new voting block made up of super fans and past Voice artists will be part of the in‑studio audience, voting for their favorites in real time during the Semi‑finals and Finale.​

Stay tuned for more updates.