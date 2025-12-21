Actors on Actors executive producer Ramin Setoodeh reveals dream reunions and Oscar trends on The Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: New York Film Editor at Variety, Ramin Setoodeh, attends the 2014 New York Women In Film And Television "Designing Women" Awards Gala at McGraw Hill Building on June 18, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Ramin Setoodeh, executive producer of Actors on Actors, discussed his vision for future seasons and the show’s connection to awards season on The Viall Files: Reality Recap! with Nick Viall on December 19, 2025.

Setoodeh outlined the actors he hopes to feature in upcoming episodes, emphasizing both established stars and potential collaborations that have yet to appear on the program.

He also addressed the show’s role in facilitating reunions between actors who have previously worked together.

In addition, Setoodeh explained how Actors on Actors has become a key platform during awards season for actors seeking visibility.

Ramin Setoodeh on dream pairings, reunions and awards season trends

Dream actor pairings

When asked about his dream list for future episodes, Setoodeh mentioned Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep as actors he has long hoped to feature. Regarding Streep, he stated,

“Meryl hasn't made a movie in a few years now… we can have her on Actors on Actors because literally I could pair her with anyone.”

He also explained the types of pairings he would like to see with her, noting that he would like Streep to come to the set in Orange to interview Timothée Chalamet from Marty Supreme and engage in a conversation with Viola Davis, describing the interaction as potentially "amazing" due to the combination of their experience and previous work.

Notable reunions

Setoodeh shared examples of past episodes where actors reunited after working together on projects. He described a Marvel-focused reunion, noting,

“Two actors that were in a Marvel movie together like when Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo did it or Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson.”

Another significant reunion involved Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt prior to the announcement of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Setoodeh explained that they played a game where they tried to guess each other’s lines, and the episode has been viewed by millions.

He also noted that both actors were initially uncertain about participating because of their close friendship.

The reunion demonstrates the show’s ability to facilitate interactions between actors with shared project histories, allowing for detailed discussions and behind-the-scenes insights, and creating meaningful "conversations."

Awards season relevance

Setoodeh addressed the impact of Actors on Actors on awards campaigns, highlighting its role in increasing actor visibility during awards season.

He noted that the last eight actors who won Oscars had all participated in the show, referring to this as a significant "track record" that he aims to maintain.

Setoodeh explained that the program offers actors the opportunity to present their work to voters and industry professionals.

He emphasized that participating in Actors on Actors is considered a key step for those seeking recognition and consideration in Oscar campaigns.

He also explained how the show provides actors with opportunities to showcase their work to industry voters.

Awards predictions

The discussion included an overview of potential award contenders for 2025.

Setoodeh mentioned Dwayne Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet as actors under consideration for the Best Actor award.

Regarding best actress, he highlighted Jessie Buckley for her role in Hamnet, stating,

“I think people are really going to get to know her and she is the front runner to win the Oscar for best actress.”

Setoodeh’s conversation with Viall covered both the future of Actors on Actors and its current influence on awards season, providing insights into dream actor pairings, reunions and potential award outcomes.

