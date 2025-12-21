"Surreal moment" - Actors on Actors executive producer Ramin Setoodeh says the Saturday Night Live parody confirms the show’s pop culture impact

Ramin Setoodeh attends The Women In Motion Program at The Claim Jumper on January 22, 2018 in Park City, Utah (Image via Getty)

The executive producer of Actors on Actors, Ramin Setoodeh, described the recent Saturday Night Live parody of the series.

During his interview on The Viall Files: Reality Recap! on December 19, 2025, Setoodeh said:

"The reaction's just been incredible. It was a really surreal moment over the weekend when we saw that SNL spoofed actors on actors and did varieties characters on characters."

He explained that the series is now available on CNN’s new streaming platform and on Variety's YouTube page, highlighting the show’s online reach and accessibility.

Setoodeh also described the production timeline, noting that the process starts months in advance, sometimes as early as summer, to ensure the best possible actor pairings.

Saturday Night Live parody highlights series’ cultural reach and behind-the-scenes production

Production and actor pairings

Setoodeh explained that Actors on Actors pairs notable performers for in-depth conversations. He stated during the interview,

"I pair the best performances of the year, the actors that deliver those performances together."

The 2025 season included Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Ariana Grande and Adam Sandler.

The season finale featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, whom Setoodeh described as having a "battle" to arrange their conversation.

He noted that the negotiation process with the actors’ teams required extensive coordination, as many actors were initially unaware of what their teams were suggesting.

Setoodeh also described challenges with certain pairings. He recalled that in 2024, Sebastian Stan from The Apprentice faced difficulty because no one wanted to discuss his portrayal of "Donald Trump."

In 2025, arranging a discussion between Dwayne Johnson and Brendan Fraser required multiple discussions before both actors agreed to participate.

Interview structure and questions

Setoodeh explained the approach to the conversations, highlighting actor-driven questions. He stated,

"I would say 75% of the questions that are asked are actually initiated by the actors themselves and maybe 25% of the questions are questions that we suggest."

Editorial staff monitor the conversations to maintain continuity and may offer prompts if the discussion is not progressing effectively or if actors are not connecting.

Regarding Hugh Jackman and Cynthia Erivo, Setoodeh explained that their conversation was very "smooth," requiring minimal intervention from the production team, which allowed the actors’ dialogue to proceed naturally without additional guidance.

The producer further noted that different actors have different preferences when it comes to preparation.

Some rely primarily on prepared questions provided by the team, while others are able to guide the conversation using their own experience and instincts.

In the case of Hugh Jackman, Setoodeh described that he had studied journalism in college and therefore did not require additional support from the production staff.

This demonstrated that the Actors on Actors format is flexible and can accommodate actors who either want structured prompts or prefer to drive the conversation themselves.

Additionally, Setoodeh mentioned that the production team remains attentive throughout the conversation, ready to step in with suggested questions if a pause occurs or if the flow of discussion is interrupted.

This approach ensures that conversations remain engaging and coherent, while still maintaining the actor-driven nature of the interviews, allowing participants like Hugh Jackman and Cynthia Erivo to interact with minimal external influence.

Notable conversations and impact

Setoodeh emphasized Jennifer Lawrence’s role as both participant and interviewer. He stated,

"Jennifer Lawrence, if she was not an actor, she could have her own talk show. She is so good at asking questions."

During her conversation with Leonardo DiCaprio, she asked about his decision to "never rewatch Titanic" since its release and the reasons behind it.

Setoodeh also referenced Lawrence’s previous interviews on Jimmy Kimmel Live, including her discussion with Kim Kardashian, noting her prior experience interviewing celebrities.

The SNL parody confirmed the cultural presence of Actors on Actors, reflecting the show’s impact on both audiences and other media outlets.

Stay tuned for more updates.