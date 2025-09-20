"I'm stunned" - Love Is Blind: France star Kim reacts to Thomas' relationship with his ex-girlfriend

Kim from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France released a new batch of episodes on September 17, 2025, which documented the couples as they stepped into the real world, where they navigated cohabitation, past secrets, and more.

Tense situations and complicated relationships led to conflicts, pushing the cast members to reconsider their connections and the decisions they had taken thus far.

A similar situation emerged in episode 7, titled The Queen Mother, where Kim found out that her partner, Thomas, was still in contact with his ex-girlfriend.

The news was delivered to her by Anaïs, who discovered that Thomas had dated a woman named Eleanor before joining the experiment. It turned out that Eleanor was a friend of a friend of Anaïs.

Although Thomas denied having anything serious with Eleanor, he admitted to texting with her “all the time” because, like him, she was also a parent.

When Kim heard about it, she said:



“Wait, he’s still talking to her now? You’re kidding. He’s talking to an ex-girlfriend when he’s about to get married? And that doesn’t bother him? I’m stunned.”



The Love Is Blind: France star began to suspect Thomas of having intentions of getting back together with his ex-partner.

Love Is Blind: France: Thomas blames Anaïs for stirring chaos between him and Kim







Anaïs confronted Thomas in episode 7 of the series, asking him if he knew Eleanor. Thomas confirmed that he knew her but denied being in a committed relationship with her.



“We get along very well. We text all the time. When I got my phone back, I called her to see how she was doing because she has a 7-year-old son, and I have an 8-year-old daughter. But, no, there’s nothing,” he explained.



Despite the explanation, Anaïs remained unconvinced and said that her friend had told her that there was still something going on between Thomas and Eleanor before filming.

Moreover, in the pods, Thomas had told the ladies that he had been single for a “very, very, very long time,” which only added to Anaïs’ doubts.

Consequently, she felt as if Thomas was trying to hide something.

She felt it was her responsibility to inform Kim about the situation, even though she did not want to cause trouble.

Shortly after, the Love is Blind: France star pulled Kim for a chat and revealed everything to her.

As soon as Kim heard about it, she stated that it was a “problem” for her because he had told her that he’d been single for a “really long time.”

Anaïs mentioned that Thomas denied being in a couple with Eleanor, but Kim remained unconvinced.

Kim wondered if he was making a fool of her or stringing her along for the wrong reasons.



“I’m really pissed off right now,” she said.



She then expressed her disappointment, saying she accepted Thomas despite his lack of education, manners, or social standing, only to be lied to in the end.

Kim became emotional, unable to process the news. She worried about taking the next step, knowing divorce was not an option for her.

When Thomas learned that Anaïs had told Kim about his ex-partner, he criticized her for stirring chaos.



“Anaïs came here to stir up trouble. Kim’s panicking even though there’s nothing shady, nothing at all,” he said to the cameras.



Later, when Thomas came face-to-face with Kim, he assured her that his relationship with Eleanor lasted only two weeks and that it was nothing serious at all.

Thomas noted that Kim was already upset with his “clumsy” behavior in front of the notary. According to him, the news about the ex-partner only aggravated her frustration.

Thomas refused to accept the allegations and continued to defend himself. The couple went back and forth, but could not resolve their conflict.

Stay tuned for more updates.