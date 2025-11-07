Who is Team Australia's Katelin Van Zyl on Physical: Asia? Everything we know about the CrossFit athlete

Katelin van Zyl from Team Australia, Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@katelin_vanzyl)

In Netflix’s international competition Physical: Asia, Team Australia’s lineup features a familiar name in the fitness community — Katelin Van Zyl.

A top-ranked CrossFit competitor, former national hockey player, and mother, Van Zyl brings a unique combination of strength, speed, and mental grit to the global stage.

Here’s everything to know about the Australian athlete who’s quickly becoming one of the standout figures on the show.

Representing Team Australia, Katelin Van Zyl joins a powerhouse squad led by UFC star Robert Whittaker, alongside Eddie Williams, Eloni Vunakece, Dom Tomato, and Alexandra Milne.

The show premiered globally on Netflix in late October 2025, marking the first Physical spin-off to feature national teams instead of individual competitors.

Before dominating the CrossFit circuit, Katelin Van Zyl made her name on the hockey field.

She was part of the Australian national women’s hockey team, the Hockeyroos, before an unfortunate jaw injury ended her career in the sport.

That setback turned into a turning point — she discovered CrossFit in 2013, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Van Zyl is a three-time CrossFit Games athlete, consistently ranking among the top competitors worldwide.

She placed 13th globally in 2024 and has regularly finished as one of the top three women in Oceania.

Her strength stats are equally impressive — with a 145 kg back squat, 175 kg deadlift, and an Olympic-style snatch maxing out at 83 kg — all while balancing motherhood and coaching.

On her social media (Instagram: @katelin_vanzyl), Van Zyl often shares her training sessions and the realities of being both an athlete and a mom.



In one post, she wrote, “Nine weeks post-ACL reconstruction, 85 kg RDLs. My kids love coming to the gym — it’s part of our life now.”



Her role on Physical: Asia

In Physical: Asia, Van Zyl’s endurance and agility make her an invaluable asset for Team Australia.

Her background in CrossFit — a sport built around functional strength and explosive conditioning — directly translates into many of the show’s challenges.

One of her standout moments came in Episode 6, when Team Australia faced off against the Philippines and South Korea in the team relay.

Paired with parkour specialist Dom Tomato, Van Zyl sprinted, leapt, and powered through a series of obstacles that required precision and stamina.

That blend of mental toughness and technical skill has made her a quiet but consistent force in the competition.

While teammates like Whittaker and Vunakece bring power and explosiveness, Van Zyl’s endurance and recovery ability give the team an edge in events that test pacing and teamwork.

Beyond Physical: Asia

Outside of Physical: Asia, Katelin Van Zyl remains a prominent figure in Australia’s CrossFit and functional fitness scene.

She co-owns a gym, coaches athletes, and continues to compete internationally.

Her presence on the show has also introduced her to a global audience that’s discovering the discipline and intensity required to perform at her level.

Van Zyl’s story — from professional hockey to a near-career-ending injury, to elite CrossFit athlete and now Netflix reality competitor — underscores her adaptability and drive.

In a recent interview, she summed up her mindset,



"It’s about showing up, even when you don’t feel ready. That’s what separates the great from the good.”



What’s Next for Team Australia?

As Physical: Asia continues, Team Australia remains one of the most dominant teams in the competition.

With a roster that combines experience, raw power, and endurance, they’ve become the benchmark others are trying to match.

Van Zyl’s performances so far suggest that she’s only getting stronger as the competition progresses — and fans are taking notice.

With more episodes to come, and tougher events on the horizon, Van Zyl’s combination of skill, experience, and heart might just make her one of Physical: Asia’s most defining competitors.

