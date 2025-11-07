Who is Team Philippines' Ray Querubin on Physical: Asia? Age, job, and more explored

Ray Querubin from Team Philippines, Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@Netflixph)

Ray Jefferson Querubin is the Philippines’ strongman representative on Netflix’s Physical: Asia.

On the show, he fills the power-engine role for Team Philippines, bringing the kind of brute strength that only a few can match.

As Physical: Asia progresses, his performance in heavy-duty challenges could prove pivotal for his team’s success.

Physical: Asia — Ray Querubin: Background, age & professional role















Team Philippines’s lineup features a mix of combat athletes, strongmen, CrossFit competitors, and more, with Ray Querubin filling the role of the “strongman” brute force specialist.

Ray Jefferson Querubin is a Filipino strongman, powerlifter, and weightlifter who has been described as the “pride of Bohol” in the Philippines.

He is a three-time titleholder of “Philippines’ Strongest Man” (2016-2019). He also set national records, including a 400 kg silver dollar deadlift.

His age is not always listed definitively, but multiple sources indicate he was born c. 1990-1992, which would make him in his early to mid-30s as of 2025.

Professionally, outside of athletics, Querubin began his career in July 2014 as a mission control analyst at a telecommunications firm in the Philippines.

Later, in October 2019, he took on a role as team manager at a business process outsourcing company.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology (University of San Jose-Recoletos, 2009).

Athletic achievements & profile

Ray Querubin began weightlifting at age 15 with the Samjon Weightlifting Team.

He then transitioned into strongman competition and powerlifting.

Between 2016 and 2019, he dominated the Philippine national strongman scene, and in 2017, he ranked 9th globally in the strongman competition circuit.

He holds national records in log press and axle deadlift, and his 400 kg silver dollar deadlift is among the feats cited when his profile is discussed.

His Instagram handle is @strongman_ray06, through which he shares training clips, competitions (including arm-wrestling tournaments), gym masterclasses, and family-life posts.

Role on Physical: Asia

In Physical: Asia, Ray Querubin leverages his strength and size as Team Philippines’ “power engine.”

His presence provides the team with heavy-lifting, brute-force capability for challenges involving huge weights, endurance under load, and direct physical confrontation.

In the “Stone Totem Endurance” challenge, Querubin teamed up with teammate Justin Coveney to hold a heavy load and showcase their strength.

While Physical: Asia emphasises team cohesion, function, and mixed athletic backgrounds, Querubin’s specialty ensures that the “strongman” component of the team is covered.

Personal Life & Off-Screen

Outside the arena, Ray Querubin values family and roots. He is married to Tia Perez, and they have a son, Khal, and a daughter, Kaia. He often shares on social media messages such as:



“Happy birthday to my loving and caring wife, hon Tia. To more happiness and love… Love you always.”



He also dedicates time to his son’s athletic and academic pursuits,



“I always encourage Khal in his athletic and academic pursuits, expressing pride in each of his achievements.”



These glimpses show that beyond the strongman persona, Querubin is engaged in fatherhood, family life, and mentorship.

Why He Stands Out on Physical: Asia

Ray Querubin’s presence in Physical: Asia fulfils a key role: the heavy lifter who carries the team when brute strength is required.

In a competition that mixes endurance, agility, strength, and teamwork, having an athlete who can dominate in pure strength sections is a major asset.

Additionally, his achievements and recorded lift totals give him credibility — he isn’t just “strong for TV,” he has proven strength credentials and national titles.

His background also gives him strategic insight: understanding pacing, loading, and recovery from his years in strongman competition.

In the high-stakes format of Physical: Asia, where national pride, team scoring, and cooperation matter as much as individual performance, Querubin helps anchor Team Philippines’ strategy.

Stay tuned for more updates.



