What happened between Tyrique and Chris in Love Island Games season 2 episode 4? Details explored

Tyrique from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games season 2 released episode 4 on September 19, 2025.

In one segment of the episode, viewers saw Tyrique grab Chris for a conversation, in which he revealed that he had kissed his partner, Kay Kay, earlier in the series.

Tyrique told him that he and Kay Kay had a good conversation and discussed how they were still open to getting to know people the day before.

However, at night, when the two of them were sitting in the bathroom, things got heated, and he ended up kissing her.

Tyrique added that he wanted to be the first one to tell Chris about the truth, so he did not feel blindsided.

He then stated that he wanted to come clean to him “out of respect.” Chris took the news well and expressed his gratitude to Tyrique for telling him the truth.



“I didn’t want you to do no sneaking or something. You get what I’m saying,” Tyrique replied.



Chris appreciated the conversation and pointed out that Kay Kay had yet to speak to him about it.

While speaking to the Love Island Games cameras, Chris expressed that situations like these were why he came on the show for “the games” and not love.

That said, he was intrigued to see how Kay Kay would navigate the situation.

Love Island Games season 2: Chris and Kay Kay talk about the kiss with Tyrique







The morning after Chris found out about the kiss from Tyrique, he confronted Kay Kay, hoping to get some answers.

He told Kay Kay that he was a “little upset” when he heard about what had happened between her and Tyrique.

Upon hearing that, Kay Kay immediately took accountability and apologized, saying:



“I’m actually pissed that he told you before I could tell you.”



However, Chris argued otherwise, convinced that Tyrique told him about the kiss because he felt guilty.

He then asked Kay Kay if she did not feel comfortable speaking to him, to which she replied that she was just waiting for the right moment.

The Love Island Games star clarified that it was never her intention to keep it a secret from him.



“Like, I felt like that needed to be, like, a conversation, you know? Like, a sit-down conversation. It sucks you heard it from somebody else and not me,” Kay Kay added.



She mentioned that she had not even told Tyrique’s former partner, Andreina, about it either. Chris then informed her that Andreina already knew.

As for his own feelings, Chris mentioned that what hurt him more than the kiss was the fact that she had not communicated it to him.

He clarified that he was not against her exploring other options, but only expected her to keep him informed.

While speaking to the Love Island Games cameras, Kay Kay said:



“It kind of feels like I was cheating on Chris, but I keep forgetting I’m single. Like, I mean, we’re in a couple, but, like, we’re not married. And he’s so understanding and cool. If he would’ve been mad, I would have felt less bad. But he’s just so nice, so it makes you feel more guilty. Like, dang, like dang.”



Kay Kay assured Chris that he was still her “number one” and that she was more interested in getting to know him than the rest.

She stated that although her kiss with Tyrique was “cool,” she would have preferred to have it with Chris.

With that, Kay Kay and Chris resolved the tension between them.

Stay tuned for more updates.