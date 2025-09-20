Is Sasha Bordeaux’s origin in Peacemaker Season 2 different from DC Comics? Explained

Sasha Bordeaux (Image via x/@DCpeacemaker)

In Peacemaker Season 2 episode 5, released on September 18, 2025, the character Sasha Bordeaux, played by Sol Rodriguez, is revealed to be a cyborg. In her previous appearances in the series and the DCU in general, Sasha has only been presented as an A.R.G.U.S. agent who reported to director Rick Flag Sr.

The new reveal brings her closer to her comic book counterpart. In the latest episode of the Peacemaker, the reveal comes in the form of Sasha using her cybernatic vision to capture the titular hero, aka Christopher Smith, for the government agency. This ability, which has not been previously hinted at, is in line with her comic book origins and may tie to the future DCU Batman.

In James Gunn’s DC Universe, John Economos explains that Sasha survived a plane crash and had half of her body replaced with machinery by A.R.G.U.S. Her sophisticated skills and private past imply that more will be disclosed in the season's remaining episodes. It cannot be said for certain if Sasha is linked to the DCU Batman or Mister Terrific, who has been introduced in the Superman film, like the comics, but it is too early to rule out any possibility.

Origins of Sasha Bordeaux in Batman Comics

looking for plans tonight? i got you. watch my new episode. #peacemaker pic.twitter.com/NDVnE8q5cf — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) September 18, 2025

Created by writer Greg Rucka and artist Shawn Martinbrough, Sasha Bordeaux made her comic book debut in the year 2000 in Detective Comics #751. In continuity, Sasha is a former Secret Service agent who starts working as a private contractor. The then-CEO of WayneCorp, Lucius Fox, hires her to provide personal security for Bruce Wayne. At the time, Lucius remains unaware of Bruce’s secret identity, the Batman.

Despite Bruce’s efforts to hide his double life, Sasha’s strong investigative skills soon led her to discover his nighttime activities as Gotham’s vigilante hero. After learning Batman’s secret, Sasha Bordeaux trains with him and eventually joins him on nighttime patrols. They two become romantically involved with each other, but they never go exclusive. The billionaire playboy does have other entanglements, most notably with Seline Kyle, aka Catwoman.

The next major event in the life of Sasha Bordeaux takes place in the 2002 comic run: Bruce Wayne: Murderer? Bruce gets framed for the murder of his former lover, Vesper Fairchild, by assassin David Cain, father of Cassandra Cain, aka Batgirl. As Bruce’s accomplice, Sasha gets implicated, arrested, and sent to prison. There, another inmate attacks Sasha and nearly kills her. In the nick of time, the government agency Checkmate comes to her rescue. They fake her death, and she begins to work for them as an operative.

While embarking on a new adventure as an operative of Checkmate, Sasha tells Bruce that they cannot be together. However, she continues to nurse feelings for him and helps him with classified government intel when needed. During the events of 2005's Infinite Crisis, Sasha gets impaled by a drone controlled by the AI OMAC. However, it fails to kill her and instead transfers its programming into her bloodstream and converts her into a cyborg.

Sasha uses her new abilities to help the Justice League stop the OMAC army. She then becomes the Black Queen in the Checkmate organization and engages in a romantic relationship with Mister Terrific, who is also a member of the group.

Check in for more news and updates in the world of entertainment.

