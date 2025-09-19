The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from September 22 to 26, 2025

Cane Ashby and Billy Abbott (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the upcoming episodes of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing from September 22 to 26, 2025, Genoa City will be buzzing with power struggles, romantic twists, and tough choices that could affect many relationships. Fans can expect tense showdowns, emotional moments, and unexpected offers from some of the city’s most important players.

This week, Victor’s presence will be felt as Cane faces a life-changing decision, Billy tests friendships while pushing Sally to act, and Holden makes an invitation that could change his relationship with Claire.

Other Genoa City residents are dealing with their own challenges as relationships are tested, rivalries flare up, and secrets might come out. It’s shaping up to be a dramatic and unmissable week on The Young and the Restless.

The Young and the Restless spoilers set to air from September 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, September 22: Billy’s bold move

At the beginning of the week on The Young and the Restless, Billy’s troubles continue as he makes a shocking threat, leaving everyone wondering if he will actually carry it out.

Cane reconnects with Traci after being apart for many years, which brings some unexpected tension because of their age difference. Tessa shares her feelings with Daniel, making him think about opening up, too, adding more emotional depth to the day’s events.

Tuesday, September 23: Intriguing invitations

Sally and Audra regroup to plan their next steps, showing that even after setbacks, they are still strong and determined. Claire gets a surprising invitation from Holden that could take their friendship to a romantic level.

Victoria gives Kyle advice he didn’t ask for, showing he still needs guidance. Meanwhile, Billy’s darker side comes back, creating the potential for trouble and chaos as the week continues.

Wednesday, September 24: Standing one’s ground

In the middle of the week on The Young and the Restless, Jack and Diane try to control Billy, which seems like a nearly impossible task. Lauren stands her ground and confronts Michael, refusing to be intimidated by his recent actions. Audra can’t resist getting under her ex’s skin, teasing Kyle and making the situation more complicated for everyone involved in Genoa City.

Thursday, September 25: Offers and decisions

Victor makes Cane an offer that is very hard to refuse and asks for a quick answer. Jack shows a surprising trick, reminding everyone that he can be unpredictable when dealing with conflicts. Meanwhile, Billy pressures Sally to make a difficult choice, forcing her to think carefully and choose logic over her feelings as the week’s tension keeps building.

Friday, September 26: Truces and revelations

By the end of the week on The Young and the Restless, ​​Victor thinks about making a truce with Jack, which could change the balance of power in Genoa City. Cane ends an alliance, leaving viewers to wonder what it really accomplished. At the same time, Nikki gets unexpected news, ending the week with surprises that might have consequences in the episodes to come.

This week in Genoa City promises intense emotions, power struggles, and romantic drama. With decisions that test loyalties, offers that could alter the future, and secrets that might come to light, fans won’t want to miss a single moment of The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.