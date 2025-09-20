General Hospital Weekly Update (September 15–19, 2025): Monica's Death, Drew's Secret Revealed, and Nathan's Shocking Return

General Hospital © ABC

The week of September 15–19, 2025, on General Hospital was full of events and dramatic twists. A major character died, and Port Charles was shaken by revelations. The highly emotional episodes aired from September 15 to September 19, 2025.

General Hospital is a soap opera that has been on for a long time. It has a blend of family drama, crime, and romance. This week's episodes were all about the shocking death of a beloved character, a betrayal that made people very upset, and a surprise reunion that brought both hope and heartbreak.

This week's episodes are a must-see because they include Monica's tragic death and a haunting accident. The emotional toll on the characters was huge because big news shocked the people of Port Charles.

Everything that happened in the episodes from September 15 to 19, 2025)

Monica's Heartbreaking Death Shocks Port Charles

General Hospital had a sad moment when Monica Quartermaine, one of the show's main characters, died. Jason told Michael the news, and it was hard for him to keep his feelings in check as he told him the terrible truth. Tracy, Monica's daughter, was heartbroken as the whole Quartermaine family came together to remember their matriarch. The family was sad, especially Jason, who shared memories with Tracy about Monica's legacy. Monica's death left the family and Port Charles saddened.

Drew's connection to the Judge's death gets highlighted

Drew had been in a lot of legal trouble in the weeks leading up to this. On Monday, September 15, 2025, the investigation into his role in Judge Herrin's death reached a new level. Finding a receipt for a $1 million wire transfer in Drew's safe was a very important find. This wire transfer was connected to the judge, which makes it look like Drew paid her off. ADA Turner told Drew clearly that it was too late for him to deny his involvement because the police had gotten into his safe.

Sonny and Brick had changed the evidence by putting the receipt in Drew's safe in an effort to keep Drew's secrets safe. The news of the wire transfer raised suspicions, and Drew was in a tough spot as he tried to avoid the consequences of what he had done. The case against Drew was starting to come together, and it became clear that his role in the judge's death might not have been a coincidence.

The Return of Nathan Sparks Confusion

A familiar face returned unexpectedly on General Hospital, shocking viewers. The body of a car accident victim found unconscious in a pickup truck resembled Nathan West, a character thought dead. Lulu was the first at the accident scene and was surprised by how much the unconscious man resembled Nathan. This revelation raised many questions, especially since Nathan's death was so significant in Port Charles. Could Nathan have survived? Or was it someone else with a striking resemblance? This encounter kept viewers on edge, eagerly awaiting the next steps in solving this mystery. General Hospital fans are wondering if Nathan is back or if someone has a hidden agenda.

General Hospital had one of its most emotional weeks ever from September 15 to 19, 2025. Fans were left seeking more from the storylines this week, from Monica's death to the return of old characters.

General Hospital episodes are available to stream on ABC and Hulu.