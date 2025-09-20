Big Brother 27 spoilers: Strategy sessions expose plans to use veto as the only path to safety

Ava from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

The latest developments in Big Brother 27 show that strategy discussions among the houseguests are focusing on the Power of Veto (POV) as the main path to safety.

Current Head of Household Vince has nominated Keanu and Ava for eviction, with all houseguests eligible to compete for the POV. Morgan won the POV, creating a potential shift in the week’s nominations.

Several houseguests are openly discussing the implications of POV wins on their own survival. Ashley and Ava, in particular, are coordinating their plans, highlighting that winning the POV is the only way to ensure they remain in the house regardless of the HOH outcome.

Veto emerges as the critical path to safety on Big Brother 27

Ashley and Ava discuss POV as a survival strategy

During a lounge room conversation between 10:05 p.m. and 10:20 p.m., Ashley and Ava evaluated their chances in the upcoming competitions.

Ashley emphasized that the most important thing is who gets the Veto power and that if one of them gets it, they both would be safe. Ava agreed that a veto win would give them both the safety, and that one of them just has to pick a vote for the other to keep that scenario going.

Moreover, they also talked about possible results for the HOH and POV, with Ashley pointing out that if Morgan is the veto winner, she will probably keep the nominations as they are. Ava replied that she thinks Morgan will do the opposite.

Later, between 10:55 p.m., Ava, Ashley, and Keanu were reviewing the timeline of the season. While no specific statements from this discussion were recorded, the focus remained on coordinating moves that maximize their safety, particularly in relation to the POV and HOH competitions.

Keanu and Ashley plan for POV influence

At 11:30 p.m., Ashley and Keanu spoke in the bedroom about possible outcomes in the POV competition. Ashley said she was going to try to win the comp, explaining that if she succeeded, she would probably take Ava off the block or possibly take "Vince" depending on how the game unfolded. Keanu explained his voting intentions, saying,

"I am voting for you or Ava. I can’t justify voting for him because of how many times he lied to me and how truthful and forgiving I was to him."

Morgan’s perspective on the current game

Morgan, Ava, and Ashley later spoke in the backyard hot tub at 11:53 p.m. regarding the composition of the remaining players. Morgan stated that they are the "girls" of Big Brother, emphasizing their position in the game, while Ava added that it is now "just Vince" left as the remaining male competitor.

Additionally, earlier in the evening, Vince was called to the diary room at 11:11 p.m. He expressed his frustration regarding the POV competitions, saying,

"Why? So you can hear me cry about not winning another f**king veto? Just kidding, I’m coming."

The current Big Brother 27 week shows that the POV has become a crucial determinant of houseguest safety. Conversations between Ashley, Ava, and Keanu, along with remarks from Morgan and Vince, confirm that winning the POV is viewed as the only reliable way to secure continued participation in the game.

With Morgan holding the POV this week, the planned strategies and discussions are centered around how the veto could alter the nominations, confirming the power of this competition as the main path to safety.

Stay tuned for more updates.