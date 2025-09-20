Days of Our Lives weekly preview sees Marlena alone in the dark, Gabi facing Titan secrets, and Stephanie terrified by a creepy stalker

In the upcoming episodes of the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives, which is set to air from September 22 to 26, things are set to take a dramatic turn in Salem, as the lights go out. Spoilers for the upcoming week suggest that there will be a widespread blackout in Salem, leaving everyone.

While EJ and Belle will be stuck in the elevator, Stephanie will feel terrified after sensing danger around her. Elsewhere, Sarah and Xander will open past wounds, while Gabi will find out what's happening at Titan. Further on Days of Our Lives, Sophia would be seen taking advantage of Holly’s vulnerability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on speculations and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives spoilers: for September 22 to 26, 2025

Lights out in Salem

In the upcoming episode of the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, things are set to take a dramatic turn when the lights go out in Salem. Several people will be seen alone and afraid, while some will take advantage of the opportunity. While Marlena was seen alone at her place, her daughter, Belle, was seen with EJ in the elevator.

Stuck in an elevator with your ex, this could help them in rekindling their relationship, though Belle was affirmative about not getting back with EJ ever again. Elsewhere, Stephanie, who is also alone, senses someone around her. As seen in the promo, she called out if someone was there, but no one answered.

Speculations suggest that Setephanie might have a stalker, who will leave her shaen while the lights are out in Salem.

Elsewhere in Salem on Days of Our Lives, Chad was seen with Cat, mentioning that the two of them might have to find another place to meet for their romantic shenanigans. However, amidst the lights out, Chad and Cat were not the only ones who were taking advantage of the opportunity; Xander was also stuck at Sarah's place.

As seen in the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, Sarah and Xander had decided to part ways. This lights-out might turn the tables and bring them closer. As seen in the spoilers, Xander remarked that he could just stay there until the lights came back on and then click to the next shot; the two of them were seen kissing each other.

These dramatic scenes have left Xander-Sarah fans shaken, wondering whether the two of them will get back together or if it was just a one-time thing.

Meanwhile, at the Titan office, Gabi was stuck there with Philip and Brady, where the three of them sat discussing the future of Titan Industries. However, in the preview of the upcoming week, Brady said,

“We might as well bring her in the loop; the whole world is gonna find out, sooner or later.”

Referring to their recent plan to save Titan Industries from the lawsuit Tony filed to take over the company, they remain unaware that it was Gabi who planted the bug in their office. Sharing such sensitive information with her could ultimately backfire on them.

Later on Days of Our Lives, Holly invited Sophia to stay in her dorm until the power was restored, unaware that this decision could completely backfire on her. In the preview, Sophia is shown secretly recording inappropriate videos of Holly. This left fans questioning Sophia’s true motive behind such a shocking and indecent move.

Catch the latest episode of Days of Our Lives on the Peacock Network.