Big Brother 27 spoilers: Contestants prepare for crucial competitions in the closing weeks

Big Brother host Julie Chen (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 live feed updates from September 20, 2025, captured the mood of the remaining houseguests as they looked ahead to the final stretch of the game.

With Vinny holding the Head of Household title, Keanu and Ava were nominated, and Morgan was the latest Power of Veto winner. Conversations revealed the importance of loyalty, jury management, and preparation for the decisive competitions still to come.

Morgan spoke with Vinny in the HOH room about her decision not to use the veto, explaining to Keanu that “if you were in my position, you would do the same.” Vinny admitted that he felt the jury saw him as the reason for many of their exits, saying:

“Everyone blames me for ruining their game.” Morgan reminded him that his HOH wins naturally made him a target of frustration, adding, “You were HOH for half of the jury. Like HELLO, of course they’re going to be mad at you.”

Elsewhere, Ava reflected on her unexpected progress in the competition, joking, “Did I think I would make it to this point.. hell no!”

These moments highlighted how the players balanced personal reflections with the urgency of the competitions that will decide the finalists.

Vinny and Morgan discuss loyalty, jury views, and determination heading into the next round of competitions in Big Brother 27

During a long HOH room talk, Vinny expressed doubt about how his actions would be remembered once the jury votes are cast. He explained to Morgan,

“I think the entire jury blames me for f**king their games up,” suggesting his reputation may work against him.

Morgan countered, telling him, “You’re not playing their game, are you?” and reassured him that loyalty between them remained their strongest advantage.

The pair revisited several competitions, with Vinny recalling how much energy he put into each one.

“I played with my heart and soul into this game whether I lied and I backstabbed anybody or not,” he said. Morgan encouraged him to focus on the positives, reminding him that enjoying the experience was also important. “For me, that’s OK. If this is your experience too, you’re allowed to have fun,” she explained.

Their exchange also covered how jury members might interpret strategic moves. Morgan acknowledged that his many HOH reigns would naturally draw criticism, but suggested it was simply part of the game.

These conversations reflected the balance between gameplay analysis and emotional support as both players looked toward the closing weeks of the season.

Ava shares personal reflections while houseguests prepare for veto and HOH battles to secure their place in the Big Brother finale

Away from strategy discussions, Ava provided a lighter moment in front of the memory wall. Speaking to the cameras, she laughed and said:

“That’s me. Did I think I would make it to this point.. hell no! Hahaha Jimmy, I beat you!”

Later, Ava joined Keanu and Ashley in recalling earlier events of the season, showing how the remaining houseguests are processing their journey while also anticipating the difficult days ahead in Big Brother.

Vinny, meanwhile, privately outlined his determination in front of the cameras. He admitted the stakes were high, saying,

“I only have one more chance to win a veto… and then I get to decide who comes to the final two with me.”

His comments underlined the importance of the upcoming veto and final HOH rounds, as each competition will determine who has a chance to make it to the end.

As the day ended quietly, with Morgan preparing food and the others resting, the tension remained clear. The contestants know that every decision and win now carries the weight of finale night.



